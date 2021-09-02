Van Eck Associates Corporation Acquires Ordinary Shares of Centamin plc

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Van Eck Associates Corporation (“VanEck”) announced today that it filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) an Early Warning Report with respect to ordinary shares of Centamin plc (the “Issuer”) held by certain funds managed by VanEck. This press release is being made by VanEck to report historical acquisitions in the Issuer by VanEck and the funds that it manages since its last public disclosure in April 2018.



VanEck is an investment manager as defined in National Instrument 62-103 by virtue of being registered to provide investment counseling, portfolio management or similar advisory services in respect of securities under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 of the United States of America, as amended, and by providing the advisory services referred to above for valuable consideration under a contractual arrangement.

VanEck exercises control or direction, but not direct ownership, over certain ordinary shares of the Issuer held by various funds managed by VanEck. As of August 31, 2021, VanEck exercised control or direction over 113,553,440 ordinary shares of the Issuer representing approximately 9.82% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Issuer.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer’s documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be obtained upon request from Van Eck Associates Corporation, 666 Third Avenue, 9th floor, New York, NY 10017 USA, Attention: Andrew Tilzer, Assistant Vice President (Phone: (813) 964-3645).



