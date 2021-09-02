U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,260.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,623.75
    +14.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.30
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.06
    -0.53 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9480
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,459.38
    +2,786.47 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.46
    +80.30 (+6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,436.72
    -14.30 (-0.05%)
     

Van Eck Associates Corporation Acquires Ordinary Shares of Centamin plc

Van Eck Associates Corporation
·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Van Eck Associates Corporation (“VanEck”) announced today that it filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) an Early Warning Report with respect to ordinary shares of Centamin plc (the “Issuer”) held by certain funds managed by VanEck. This press release is being made by VanEck to report historical acquisitions in the Issuer by VanEck and the funds that it manages since its last public disclosure in April 2018.

VanEck is an investment manager as defined in National Instrument 62-103 by virtue of being registered to provide investment counseling, portfolio management or similar advisory services in respect of securities under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 of the United States of America, as amended, and by providing the advisory services referred to above for valuable consideration under a contractual arrangement.

VanEck exercises control or direction, but not direct ownership, over certain ordinary shares of the Issuer held by various funds managed by VanEck. As of August 31, 2021, VanEck exercised control or direction over 113,553,440 ordinary shares of the Issuer representing approximately 9.82% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Issuer.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer’s documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be obtained upon request from Van Eck Associates Corporation, 666 Third Avenue, 9th floor, New York, NY 10017 USA, Attention: Andrew Tilzer, Assistant Vice President (Phone: (813) 964-3645).


Recommended Stories

  • Nation's most restrictive abortion ban goes into effect in Texas

    As CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, a controversial Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court didn't act on a request from pro-abortion rights groups to block it. Then, Jacqueline Ayers, the vice president of government relations and public policy at Planned Parenthood, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the measure.

  • Nick Mullens lands on Browns practice squad

    After starting his career with the 49ers and spending the 2021 offseason with the Eagles, quarterback Nick Mullens once again became a free agent. For now, he’s got a spot on the Cleveland practice squad. He’s one of 11 members of the practice squad announced Wednesday by the team. In addition to Mullens, the Browns [more]

  • Oil Drops After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower in early trading after closing little changed on Wednesday. After a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day increase scheduled for Octob

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    On Sept. 10, its shareholders will vote on whether the company should merge with Bitcoin mining specialist Greenidge Generation. Support.com's customer service, technical support, and security operations have been struggling, and a pivot to Bitcoin mining operations could open the door for a business turnaround.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

    Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth's iPhones will continue.

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.