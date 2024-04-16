Van Horn breaks ground on new Kia dealership in Sheboygan

A rendering of the new Kia Van Horn dealership that will be constructed on Wilgus Avenue.

SHEBOYGAN — Van Horn Automotive Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new car dealership this week.

The auto group and Keller, Inc., began constructing a new Kia dealership at 3512 Wilgus Ave. to the west of the existing Van Horn Motors of Sheboygan, on April 16.

The new facility will have a car dealership, repair center and vehicle display lot, similar to the existing property, according to the plan proposal. It could have a capacity for more than 200 vehicles.

Next to the new garage, there could be a dumpster enclosure to store scrap material from vehicle maintenance. It won't function as a junkyard, scrapping parts or discarding vehicles.

The company received approval from the city of Sheboygan to annex 1.75 acres of land from the town of Sheboygan for the project.

Van Horn purchased the Brantmeier Ford and Kia dealerships on Kohler Memorial Drive in fall 2020.

