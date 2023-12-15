Van Lanschot Kempen (AMS:VLK) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €2.00

Van Lanschot Kempen NV (AMS:VLK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of December to €2.00. This makes the dividend yield 5.8%, which is above the industry average.

Van Lanschot Kempen's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Van Lanschot Kempen has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 2 years. Taking data from Van Lanschot Kempen's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 88%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with some room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 67.5%. The future payout ratio over that same time horizon is estimated by analysts to be 92% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Van Lanschot Kempen Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was €0.70, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.75. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 58% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Van Lanschot Kempen's EPS has declined at around 57% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Van Lanschot Kempen will make a great income stock. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Van Lanschot Kempen is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Van Lanschot Kempen that you should be aware of before investing. Is Van Lanschot Kempen not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

