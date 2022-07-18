U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Van Lanschot Kempen completes share buy-back programme

Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
·2 min read
  • VLK.AS
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 18 July 2022


Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully completed its share buy-back programme. In the last period, between 12 July 2022 and 15 July 2022, Van Lanschot Kempen repurchased 14,687 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares) at an average price of €21.38 per share for a total amount of €313,942.

A total of 600,000 shares have been repurchased under the programme at an average price of €23.62 per share, representing a total amount of €14,172,208.

The programme was announced on 24 February 2022. The repurchased shares will be used to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under existing remuneration policies and share plans.

More information, including a detailed overview of all repurchase transactions under this programme, is available at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment


