Van Lanschot Kempen launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy and share plans

Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
·2 min read
  • VLK.AS
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 24 February 2022

On 24 February 2021, Van Lanschot Kempen will start the repurchase of up to 600,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). At the closing price of 23 February 2022, the programme will cost €13.0 million. It will serve to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under the existing remuneration policy and share plans.

The share buy-back programme will end on the day before the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen’s 2022 annual figures, or sooner if the maximum number of repurchased shares is reached before then. Van Lanschot Kempen has tasked ING with the implementation of its share buy-back programme. ING will make its trading decisions independently of Van Lanschot Kempen.

Updates on the share buy-back programme will be announced in press releases and on the Van Lanschot Kempen website on a weekly basis on Share buy-back programmes.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This is an announcement pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1, of Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment


