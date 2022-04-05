U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 29 March 2022 – 4 April 2022

Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 5 April 2022


In the period from 29 March 2022 until 4 April 2022 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 22,264 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €24.44 per share for a total amount of €544,067.

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 600,000 of own shares, which was announced on 24 February 2022. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 166,938.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

