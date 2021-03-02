U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.75
    -21.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,375.00
    -134.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,195.00
    -84.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.90
    -17.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.84
    -0.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.00
    -7.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.13
    -0.55 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.35
    -4.60 (-16.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8370
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,485.59
    +2,317.61 (+5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.53
    -13.12 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 25 February 2021 – 1 March 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 2 March 2021

In the period from 25 February 2021 until 1 March 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €21.61 per share for a total amount of €540,259.

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 400,000 of own shares, which was announced on 25 February 2021. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 25,000.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities

    Walmart-owned Flipkart will sell groceries online in more Indian cities, as it seeks to compete better with Amazon and Reliance in an e-commerce market that has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories," said Manish Kumar, senior vice president at Flipkart, adding that the company had seen increased demand for the service from smaller cities in 2020.

  • Citi: Bitcoin at ‘Tipping Point’ as Institutions Come on Board

    Looking forward, a Citi report suggests bitcoin could "become the currency of choice for international trade."

  • The truth about Warren Buffett’s investment track record

    Warren Buffett, the billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway, will probably go down as the greatest investor in history.

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher after tech-led rally

    Stock futures rose Monday evening as the major indexes looked to extend a rally from the regular session

  • Oil Sinks Toward $60 Before OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s impressive 2021 rally is coming unstuck just days before OPEC+ meets to decide just how much crude it should return to the market.Futures in New York sank below $60 a barrel, dropping for a third day to head for the longest losing run since December. The alliance meets on Thursday to decide on easing supply curbs after prices posted their best ever start to a year before the current skid. Ahead of the gathering, Saudi Arabia has urged members to take a cautious approach even as signs of tightening emerge.The latest decline in prices may help to strengthen the Saudi stance, according to Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. “That’s probably something that could sway the OPEC+ increase more back toward the 500,000 barrels per day as opposed to the 1.5 million,” he said.Crude roared higher in the opening two months of 2021, aided by the deep OPEC+ supply cuts, which include unilateral reductions by the Saudis. The roll-out of vaccines and an investor charge into commodities have also underpinned the gains, which pushed prices in New York to the highest close since 2019.Investors are “a little bit unsure whether OPEC will continue with the support they provided over the last few months with the supply cuts,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. If there’s a higher-than-expected increase, that could make things difficult in the short term given demand is still showing signs of fragility, he said.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies must decide how much output is to be restored -- and at what pace -- with current reductions amounting to just over 7 million barrels a day, or 7% of global supply. The grouping is the largest actor in the global oil market, with collective production covering more than 40% of worldwide demand.OPEC+ still has plenty of scope to restore production, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which estimates there’s a “massive” deficit of 2 million barrels per day at present. The pace of draws during the recovery will likely outstrip the group’s ability to ramp up, the bank warned in a March 1 report.Investors will get clues later Tuesday on the market’s dynamics and outlook with Amin Nasser, chief executive officer of Saudi Aramco, and Mike Wirth, his counterpart at Chevron Corp., among the roster of speakers due to address IHS Markit’s annual CERAWeek conference, which is virtual this yearAs OPEC+ weighs it decision, group leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia need to judge the likely response by U.S. shale producers. While most big publicly traded explorers in the U.S. are planning to keep output flat, smaller, private companies are seeking to grow supply after this year’s rally.The runway to the Thursday’s full OPEC+ meeting starts later Tuesday with the group’s Joint Technical Committee gathering. The JTC’s role is to review the market conditions and members’ conformity with supply agreements.Brent’s prompt timespread was 66 cents a barrel in backwardation on Tuesday. While that’s a bullish structure -- with near-dated prices above later-dated ones -- it’s the lowest reading since mid-February.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This closely watched stock market indicator nears a sell signal

    The market has been under some pressure, but will it continue? This indicator says maybe.

  • ‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As interest-rate jitters supercharged a meltdown in the world’s biggest bond market, Sam Sicilia barely blinked.“The markets are wrong” about inflation expectations, said Sicilia, chief investment officer of the A$56 billion ($43 billion) Host-Plus Pty pension fund in Melbourne. “Deflationary forces are bigger. Interest rates are going to stay at effectively zero.”With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, pension fund managers who are trying to discern the long-term effects are posing the question: Will inflation make a comeback? If it does, more than $46 trillion of global pension assets would be affected as central banks pivoted toward sustained higher interest rates.Interviews with five pension funds that help oversee parts of Australia’s A$2.9 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in retirement assets reveal a rank of investors largely unconcerned about the risk of rising prices.Last week, bond trades triggered speculation that inflation may accelerate to multi-year highs as the inevitable conclusion to the world’s $19.5 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday, convulsing markets from stocks to credit as traders bet on more aggressive tightening -- with a U.S. interest rate hike briefly priced in for late 2022, at least a year earlier than the Federal Reserve had signaled.Debt markets calmed on Monday, as investors bet central banks would ramp up asset purchases to prevent yields rising too quickly.“I don’t think they would want to risk any recovery” by allowing markets to tighten too quickly, said Michael Clavin head of fixed-income at the A$140 billion Aware Super, Australia’s second-biggest pension fund by assets. There may be a “burst of inflationary data, but we’re not really sure it’s sustainable.”Wind VaneLike Sicilia, Clavin points to technology advancements as the biggest damper on long-term price growth.Economists have struggled for years to quantify technology’s deflationary impact on everything from supply chains to wage growth -- Clavin’s wind vane for price pressures -- but the overall effect has been to stifle price increases. And that’s not including the increased unemployment from the pandemic.Read More: Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls“There’s still quite a big hurdle to get the jobs back that were lost,” Clavin said. “I don’t see how you’re going to overcome those deflationary forces without some sort of wage growth.”Aware is sticking to a strategy that includes being overweight in global equities and cash in its default option to ride out the market volatility. It also invests about 15.6% of its default fund in fixed-income assets.Sicilia continues to shun “outrageously expensive” bonds and is investing in stocks and private equity on bets that risk-assets will continue to outperform as central banks keep rates near record lows.“In five to 10 years’ time, you’ll have people saying ‘we should have bought equities at 20 times earnings,’” he said. “If technology is the root cause of no inflation, that means you’re not going to be able to generate inflation anytime soon.”While bond markets suggest there may be “inflation in the pipeline”, it might be short-lived, said John Pearce, Sydney-based investment chief at the A$90 billion UniSuper Management Pty.The 30-year market veteran points to Japan as an example where inflation remains elusive despite years of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy. Markets today are a far cry from the 1970s when a massive oil shock and collapse of the Bretton Woods system turbocharged price hikes, he said.“You look at the marginal cost of everything just plummeting because of the improvements in technology -- I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” said Pearce. “We’re not a believer that we’re going to see persistently high inflation.”It may be “worth having a look at” 10-year Treasuries if yields climb to 2.5%, he said.Contrarion BetsThat’s not to say that the recent volatility hasn’t produced some buying opportunities.When bond yields plunged to historic lows last year, IOOF Holdings Ltd. pivoted some of its funds from government debt to credit and senior loans. By December, one of the Melbourne-based pension’s underlying asset managers had switched from a long duration position -- or holding securities with higher interest-rate risk -- to a short on signs inflation pressures were building.The wagers paid off. During the worst month for Australian bond returns on record, the fund’s fixed-income strategy rose 0.6%.“Because we’re starting from such a low base on inflation, you’re probably likely to see over the next three-to-six months” economic data showing some price rises, said Osvaldo Acosta, head of fixed-interest assets who studies bonds and stock returns to look for an inflection point for inflation. “The greatest risk that we saw for the last 12 months was the amount of stimulus both monetary and also fiscal that was coming through -- it is just tremendous.”Now, with U.S. yields pulling global rates higher, Acosta is weighing his fund’s position. “Bonds are starting to look attractive,” he said.Even so, most of those managing Australia’s giant pension funds don’t see a return to the high levels of inflation that characterized U.S. economics in the 1970s.Con Michalakis, chief investment officer of Statewide Superannuation Pty, compares the S&P 500 Index dividend yield against the U.S. 10-year benchmark as a bond valuation barometer and he’s now looking at opportunities in government debt after the selloff.“We’re going to hit an inflection point -- bonds near 2% offer some insurance value that they didn’t offer when they were 80 basis points,” said Adelaide-based Michalakis. “We are in an era of slightly higher structural long-term inflation, but nothing disastrous.”(Adds tout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors' claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom company's relationship with its affiliate while doing business in Iran. As five days of hearings in the British Columbia Supreme Court started, the defence drilled into the alleged sanction violations that led to Meng's arrest. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about her company's business arrangements in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

  • Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

    The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements. In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility. The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, told the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year as policy makers around the world seek to check runaway bets on reflation.The central bank announced plans to buy more than $3 billion of longer-dated securities, following up on a surprise boost in purchases of shorter-maturity debt at the end of last week. Japanese government bonds also advanced while those in New Zealand surged in the wake of an about-face in the American market on Friday.As the global trading day shifts west, yields on German bunds look primed to decline, with attention also turning to bond-buying figures from the European Central Bank. Markets are also awaiting more from key global leaders this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will deliver what are likely to be his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.“The Fed may realize that telling the market that they’re ok with what’s happened is just a red flag to a bull,” said Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. “The RBA is in the same camp as every major central bank -- they want their economies to recover but they’re more and more dependent on low interest rates.”This Week: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpBond markets have been pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, but with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of monetary and fiscal infusions and vaccination rollouts, investors have seen rising price pressures on the horizon.U.S. Treasury yields ended an already tumultuous week on Friday with another sharp move -- shifting suddenly lower as traders squeezed in their final business for the month. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 14 basis points amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds. They were little changed on Monday during Asian trading.That set the scene for the open of trading in Asia on Monday, with Australia’s 10-year yield immediately dropping 19 basis points. It then dropped as much as 32 basis points to 1.60% after the RBA said it would buy A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of long-dated bonds -- double the usual amount -- in a regular operation.Read More: Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield TargetThe RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings on Tuesday: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April and could tweak its buying plans Tuesday.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”Coming Monday: ECB to Prove Whether Pledge to Cap Yields Is More Than Just TalkThe ECB is due to reveal how serious it is about countering rising yields when it publishes its latest bond-buying figures.A significant increase in purchases would show they are backing their words with action. Yet if the amount is little changed it could convince investors to push on with reflation trades, which are effectively bets the ECB will tolerate higher borrowing costs as the economy begins to recover.Based on moves in 10-year German bond futures since Friday’s close, cash bond yields are implied to fall around four basis points from the open.“With the ECB due to report its bond-buying figures today, the RBA meeting tomorrow and a raft of Fed speakers due this week, the risk is central banks fight back and throw some doubt in rates traders’ minds that the earlier hike schedule is mispriced,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, said in a note.(Updates with outlook for German bond market Monday)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance Sheets

    (Bloomberg) -- Another nondescript month for stock-market benchmarks is obscuring an ever-strengthening embrace of the economy by investors.Even as Treasury yields rise, companies with weaker balance-sheets and loaded up on debt are in the midst of a comeback not seen since 2009 -- when the world was emerging from the global financial crisis. The strength in credit-impaired firms in the equity market has proved a prescient signal in past recoveries, and is a vote of confidence in the economic rebound that lies ahead.Rising tastes for shakier companies at a time when bonds are showing stress illustrate a central paradox of markets right now. In each case, the biggest threat to investors is that the economy is getting too hot, fattening risk tolerances and conceivably forcing the Federal Reserve to move up its schedule for interest-rate hikes.A surge in bond yields has rattled the stock market, with both the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 falling for a second straight week. Still, investors and economists remain relatively upbeat amid expectations for further fiscal stimulus and a progression in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.“At this part of the cycle, people aren’t concerned they have to withstand a downturn right now. They’re looking for the rebound, so lower-quality companies tend to do pretty well in this environment,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “People only start to care about the quality of the balance sheet when all of a sudden markets start to tank.”Fed officials have said repeatedly they will keep monetary policy accommodative and hold interest rates low to ensure the economic recovery continues. Chairman Jerome Powell recently told the Senate Banking Committee that the increase in bond yields reflected “a statement of confidence” in the outlook for growth.The stock market seems to agree. Rather than cave under the prospect of higher interest rates, a basket of companies with shaky finances fell 0.9%, while a similar group of stocks with sturdier balance sheets dropped 3.4% and the S&P 500 ended the week 2.5% lower, data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bloomberg show.In February, companies with weaker finances outperformed more solid ones by more than five percentage points. That was the third-best performance since May 2009 (the strongest month was last November after the election and positive vaccine news, while the second was in 2010). On a quarterly basis, the start of 2021 coupled with the last three months of 2020 is shaping up to be the best period for firms with weaker balance sheets in more than a decade.Back then, companies with more fragile finances led the first big chapter of the stock upswing. The group’s bottom versus their relatively stronger counterparts came in March 2009 -- coinciding with an end of the bear market in equities and arriving three months before the onset of an economic expansion that eventually lasted almost 11 years.For Lauren Goodwin, economist and multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, there are some factors driving the strength in these companies. She says they stand to benefit more in a thriving economy, which could favor a bigger rotation into value stocks. In addition, if economic growth leads to higher inflation, it will make it easier for those firms to “reflate” out of their debt, according to her.The outperformance of cyclical sectors, value, small caps is “a strong signal on economic reflation as is the increase in interest rates and the steepness of the curve over the past couple weeks,” said Goodwin. “It’s the same message.”Two months into the year, energy producers have surged 26% -- with the group posting its best month on record relative to the S&P 500 in February. Banks have jumped 16% in 2021. Meanwhile, value stocks enjoyed their best performance relative to growth shares since 2000.John Hancock Investment Management has added to more rate-sensitive cyclical parts of the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s dumping high-quality companies.“When you think about cyclical areas of the market that have started to do well, you think about things like energy. The balance sheets aren’t as attractive there,” said Emily Roland, the firm’s co-chief investment strategist. “We still want some of those names with good balance sheets, good return on equity. It’s really about finding a balance between the two as we look forward throughout the rest of the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Novavax CEO: If FDA waits for US data, 'the lag will be a couple of months' for its vaccine

    Novavax (NVAX) is hoping its trial data from the United Kingdom and South Africa can be aggregated and used to apply for an emergency use authorization (EAU) in the U.S. to help expedite the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Asian equities face outflows in February due to rise in U.S. bond yields

    Foreigners were net sellers of Asian equities for a second consecutive month in February, hit by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields, which prompted investors to book profits in regional equities. Overseas investors sold a net combined total of $3.5 billion in South Korean, Taiwanese, Philippine, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Indian stocks last month, data from stock exchanges showed. U.S. Treasury yields jumped last month on expectations of higher inflation due to a big stimulus package to revive the economy.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $43K, Lowest in Three Weeks

    Some analysts worry that rising bond yields might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten historically loose monetary policy, prompting a correction in assets perceived as risky.

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 6 months — is it too late to refinance?

    An expert says ultra-low rates "have come to an end," but a refi can still bring savings.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Powell’s Main Concern Remains Jobs Creation

    U.S. Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points so far this year, eroding gold’s status as an inflation hedge.

  • Your next stimulus check faces another big vote — what's the timing now?

    The direct payments and other aid could move even closer this week.