U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,735.75
    +8.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,060.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,771.00
    +43.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.60
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.90
    +1.73 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.70
    +16.80 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.32 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9767
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.66
    -0.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1200
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9040
    -0.2600 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,597.52
    +302.68 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.15
    +5.48 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Van Lanschot Kempen: third-quarter trading update

Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
·5 min read
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 4 November 2022

  • Strong quarterly result in line with first two quarters of 2022

  • Net AuM inflows at Private Clients: 0.4 billion (YTD: €1.8 billion) and at Wholesale & Institutional Clients: 0.2 billion (YTD: €3.7 billion)

  • Client assets: €115.3 billion (end of June 2022: 118.5 billion) and AuM: 96.2 billion (end of June 2022: 99.6 billion), in the wake of a negative market performance

  • Very strong capital ratio of 19.2%, after planned capital return of €1.50 per share (end of June 2022: 20.2%)

Jeroen Kroes, Van Lanschot Kempen’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “The third quarter saw financial market turbulence continue. In our outreach to private banking clients as their trusted advisers, we find that they wish to stay invested.

“We notched up solid commercial developments in the third quarter of 2022. Total net inflows in assets under management worked out at €0.6 billion in the quarter. Drawing on our combined expertise in private banking, investment management and investment banking, we are further enhancing our product offering, a case in point being the launch of our Private Real Estate Pool in the quarter. This fund makes investment in non-listed real estate more accessible for private clients in a way that suits their needs.

“New clients also found their way to our door, including BPF Schilders, a Dutch pension fund with invested assets of over €8 billion and more than 100,000 members, which appointed us as their fiduciary manager. The mandate will get underway in the fourth quarter of 2022.”

Total client assets and assets under management (AuM) were pushed down by a negative market performance in the quarter and ended up at €115.3 billion (end of June: €118.5 billion) and €96.2 billion (end of June: €99.6 billion) respectively. Client savings rose to €12.3 billion (end of June 2022: €11.9 billion). The total loan portfolio remained stable at €9.1 billion, with mortgage loans accounting for €6.7 billion. The mortgage portfolio showed a decline in the number of remortgaged and new loans, in line with the market. Van Lanschot Kempen’s mortgage portfolio comprises Dutch residential mortgage loans with a low risk profile, as evidenced by its low loan-to-value.

For Investment Banking Clients, the third quarter was a good one, and commission income continued to shift from capital market transactions to M&A and debt advice, in line with the first six months of the year.

Collaboration between Van Lanschot Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden is proceeding smoothly. Mercier Vanderlinden’s clients have been using Van Lanschot Kempen’s custodial services since October.

Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital position remains very strong at a CET 1 ratio of 19.2% (end of June 2022: 20.2%). The lower ratio includes the planned capital return of €1.50 per share. Even stripped of the capital return, the capital ratio remains well above Van Lanschot Kempen’s objective as issued in May, of 15% plus an add-on of 2.5% for acquisitions.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
22 December 2022                Capital return payment date        
23 February 2023                  Publication of 2022 annual results

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen is a wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements and targets in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

The figures in this press release have not been audited. Small differences are possible in the tables due to rounding. Percentages are calculated based on unrounded figures.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or
subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

Elements of this press release contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • China Stock Frenzy Enters Overdrive on Hopes That Worst Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- After nearly two years of disappointment and $6 trillion of losses, speculation that the bottom in Chinese stocks has finally arrived is stoking a world-beating rally this week.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious Chi

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 7 Safe Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    This is the second time I get to write about safe stocks to buy and hold. I liked the list I put together in October (and have positions in a couple), but I’m happy to have a second bite at the apple and give this list a revision. That’s because there are more than seven safe stocks, and more than one way to think about them. One tried-and-true method is to look for best-in-class stocks. Long-term investments should consider buying the best and forgetting the rest. Sure there’s a place for a spe

  • Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • This Dow Stock Could Climb a Lot Further From Here

    Stocks fell further on Thursday, with investors weighing their longer-term views on what the Federal Reserve's course of future policy actions could mean for the economy and their investments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held up better than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), but all three were lower at the closing bell.

  • 7 Seriously Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

    Undervalued large-cap stocks present a particular opportunity here. Markets are rebounding from their September doldrums, but all three major indices in the U.S. remain down significantly on the year with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market. The latest data out of the U.S. showed that inflation rose 8.2% in September from a year ago, its highest level in 40 years and still well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This raises the likelihood that the central bank will continue rai

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023

    Investors looking at the electric vehicle space certainly have several options to choose from. In this market, many valuations across EV players have come down to more attractive levels. However, choosing the best EV stocks to buy is more challenging than it looks. That’s mainly because the macro picture right now isn’t great. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, growth stocks (such as those in the EV space) have been hit very hard by Mr. Market. Indeed, the share prices of many of the companie

  • These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip

    One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again? As with anything, there are multiple ways to run a stock through the litmus test, but one tried-and-true method is to watch out for the moves the insiders make. These corporate officers know the inner workings

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Coinbase Q3 earnings miss but users hang on

    Coinbase Global (COIN) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday showing the company missed estimates on revenue and earnings. However, it retained users and lowered expenses better than analysts predicted.

  • Lumen stock falls after missing on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lumen.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Starbucks, Warner Bros. Discovery, PayPal and more

    Yahoo Finance's top trending stocks in extended trading Thursday, November 3, 2022.