Van Lanschot Kempen's (AMS:VLK) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Van Lanschot Kempen NV (AMS:VLK) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €2.00 on the 21st of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 6.7%, which is above the industry average.

Van Lanschot Kempen's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Van Lanschot Kempen has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 2 years. Based on Van Lanschot Kempen's last earnings report, calculating for its payout ratio equates to 88%, which means that the company covered its last dividend with comfortable room to spare.

EPS is forecast to rise by 67.5% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio over that same time horizon is estimated by analysts to be 92% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Van Lanschot Kempen Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from €0.70 total annually to €1.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 58% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 57% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Van Lanschot Kempen will make a great income stock. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Van Lanschot Kempen that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

