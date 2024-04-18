Van Wieren Hardware expands on decision to close

HOLLAND TWP. — The family behind Van Wieren Hardware is expanding on a decision to close this summer.

"Lots of love and chatter about the hardware store of late," Kristen Redell, great-granddaughter of founder Andrew Van Wieren, posted on social media. "Seems like there's lots of questions behind the store closing."

Redell noted the store is doing well financially, and isn't closing from a lack of support.

Van Wieren Hardware announced its impending closure Saturday, April 13. A closing sale is ongoing, running 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.

The shop near the border of Park Township is iconic for its red facade, selling gardening supplies, hardware, paint, housewares and more.

According to local historian Steve VanderVeen, Andrew and wife Harriett's oldest grandchildren, Debra and Laurie, became involved in the business when they were young, dusting, pricing and cashiering. Debra continued working at the store during breaks from college. After receiving a teaching degree, she married Don Axce, who became Holland’s beloved “downtown mailman.”

Andrew died in 1988 and Harriet in 1991. Deb bought into the business. She and Don became principal owners, assisted by Deb’s mother, Geneva, in 2006. Don died in November 2020.

"In November of 2023 my Aunt Deb was diagnosed with dementia," Redell wrote in a post shared by the business. "It has been a sad and long road of figuring out what her new normal looks like. The hardware store was Debbie’s dream — her passion and love."

Other family members, Redell said, have "stepped up tremendously with regards to both the store and numerous medical obstacles." They had all previously been retired.

"My mom, Laurie, loves the hardware store," Redell continued. "But she never had any intention of running it like she has the past few years. Like most business owners, she currently can’t go (on) vacation and misses her grandkids' extracurricular and sporting events. My boys are excited to get their grandma time when she can finally say she’s retired."

Redell said the Van Wieren grandchildren have "built our careers" and are "giving back to the community outside the hardware business."

"While sad, it’s just where we’re at," she said.

"Like many of you, we have had the best memories growing up. The plan currently is to continue to liquidate our inventory throughout the summer with a tentative closing date around August. So stop in and see everyone — you might even be greeted by our son Trey, (who) is over the moon with his first job."

The store is currently owned by Geneva and Deb, and the family owns the property, Redell told The Sentinel. It was officially listed for sale Wednesday for $2,900,000. It includes four addresses (645 Douglas and 9, 15, and 19 Division). The properties on Division include rental homes. All four are zoned C-1 Commercial.

The main building is 20,750 square feet with a 1,086-square-foot house in the rear, all on 3.33 acres. The home at 9 Division is 728 square feet on 0.5 acres, the home at 15 Division is 1,399 square feet on 0.97 acres, and the home at 19 Division is 1,152 square feet on 0.64 acres.

