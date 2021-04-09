Vanadium One Iron Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE) announces that as of December 1, 2020 it had retained Hybrid Financial ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Vanadium One Iron and to broaden its reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has been engaged for an initial period of six months starting December 1, 2020 (the "Initial Term") which shall then be renewed automatically for successive three-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of C$22,500. At the time of this agreement, neither Hybrid nor its principals had any direct or indirect interest in Vanadium One Iron securities.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

In addition, the Company continues to work towards completing its updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project and expects results to be available in the relatively near future.

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.:

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The project has demonstrated compelling economics as shown in our 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment and is ideally located to key rail, port and electrical [hydro?] infrastructure to support rapid development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

Tel: 416-819-8558

info@vanadiumone.com

www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

