Vancity waives wire transfer fees to Ukraine and dedicates financial support for humanitarian relief

·2 min read
TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH and TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS/VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity today announced it is temporarily waiving wire transfer fees to send money to Ukraine. There are over one million Canadians who identify as Ukrainian, and many more with strong personal connections who are deeply concerned and wish to help. Vancity members will be able to send money to friends or family members in Ukraine without fees.

In addition to waiving wire transfer fees, Vancity is providing support by donating $50,000 in total to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and to local Ukrainian organizations here in Canada. Half of the donated funds will assist with immediate humanitarian relief, including assistance to displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter and food security to the people of Ukraine. As the situation evolves, Vancity is reaching out to local partners to allocate the other $25,000 to support the people in Ukraine.

“Vancity stands with the people of Ukraine,” said Vancity Group President and CEO, Christine Bergeron. “The unprovoked military invasion by Russia on Ukraine is an attack on the values of a free and democratic world, values that are at the core of co-operatives. We all have a role to play in supporting the people of Ukraine, and the measures we’re announcing today are a small gesture Vancity can make to offer our support. I encourage those who are in a position to do so, to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

Members and the public can donate directly to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through the Canada Ukraine Foundation: https://www.cufoundation.ca/cuf-ucc-ukraine-humanitarian-relief/.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 550,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and 55 branches located in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka’wakw people. With $30.5 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada’s largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

For more information, please visit vancity.com

Media contact:

Nora Eastwood

mediarelations@vancity.com


