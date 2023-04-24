Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society will benefit from investment to enhance tourism experiences in Vancouver

The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout the Lower Mainland, communities are welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy tourism experiences.

Today, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East, announced an investment of $457,760 through the Tourism Relief Fund for Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

This support will allow the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society to build on the successful return of the Honda Celebration of Light in 2023. Held over three days, the Honda Celebration of Light is the longest running offshore fireworks competition in the world and is the largest festival of any type in British Columbia. The festival is one of Vancouver's anchor summer event, attended by 1.3 million annually, of which 24% come from outside the region, including 16,000 visitors from the United States and over 20,000 international visitors from elsewhere.

Projects like these help communities and businesses in British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow the local economy.

Quotes

"The Honda Celebration of Lights is a landmark event in the Lower Mainland that my family has attended many times. It's one of many events and attractions that showcase Vancouver as a great place to live, work, and visit. The Tourism Relief Fund will support the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society in putting on a exciting and safe event in 2023."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Our Government is proud to support the return of the Honda Celebration of Light as an anchor summer experience for locals and tourists alike. This iconic event has become more than a dazzling display of fireworks, it's an economic driver for local businesses and a gathering place for people of all backgrounds to celebrate music, food, and culture."

- Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East

"It's that time of year when we begin the countdown to a magical experience that is the Honda Celebration of Light. We encourage the people of Vancouver, the province and this country to treat this as an opportunity to come out and truly celebrate this spectacular event."

- Michael McKnight, Co-Chair of the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia.

In 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Victoria, Campbell River, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Prince Rupert and Fort St John, serving businesses and communities across the province.

The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

