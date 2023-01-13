The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

SALT SPRING ISLAND, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout Vancouver Island and the Coast of B.C., communities are already welcoming back residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences.

Vancouver Island and Coast communities receive over $3.9 million to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $3.9 million in PacifiCan funding for 21 projects across Vancouver Island and the Coast. This includes $155,000 for two projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and over $3.7 million for 19 projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

The Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership Society is receiving $517,500 through the Tourism Relief Fund to expand the water taxi system connecting the five main Southern Gulf Islands, including Salt Spring, Galiano, Mayne, Pender and Saturna, and support 12 local Island events. The enhanced service will make it easier for tourists to visit the region year-round.

Upgrading existing infrastructure and building new public assets means British Columbians and visitors have better access to recreational programs and facilities. These projects grow economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve community wellness. Communities benefiting from today's announcement include: Victoria, Campbell River, Tofino, Nanaimo, Lantzville, Madeira Park, Mansons Landing and Sechelt.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder section below.

This funding announcement builds on the recent opening of PacifiCan offices in Victoria and Campbell River to help support economic development for British Columbians on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Central Coast and Sunshine Coast. With new officers living and providing service locally, PacifiCan will be more accessible to all communities in the region.

Quotes

"These investments demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will bring communities together and ensure that Vancouver Island and the Coast of B.C. thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership is very pleased to receive support from the Government of Canada through the Tourism Relief Fund. SGITPS has been able to create AquaLink to connect our five small island communities with a scheduled foot passenger water taxi that will support all of our island businesses, especially those providing visitor services."

- Randy Cunningham, President, Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership Society

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia.

On November 25, 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Victoria and Campbell River, serving businesses and communities across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Central Coast, and Sunshine Coast.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Relief Fund programs launched in the summer of 2021.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

Associated Links:

Backgrounder: Vancouver Island and Coast communities receive over $3.9 million to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Campbell River Band Office

$90,000

Funding will go towards developing a community park and gathering space in Campbell River. Amenities will include new trails, tables, benches and a fire pit.

The Loon Foundation

$65,000

Funding will be used to convert a one-acre vacant lot in Madeira Park into the Nature Therapy Gardens, an accessible open-air gathering space featuring a picnic area, fountain, plant gardens and performance stage. The Gardens will celebrate local first Nations heritage and culture.

Tourism Relief Fund

40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery Inc.

$99,999

Funding will go towards upgrading 40 Knots' winery facilities in Comox, including a renovation of the bathroom and bar and grill area.

Bella Coola Heli Sports Inc.

$99,999

Funding will help expand staff housing facilities to support future business growth of multi-day heli-skiing tours and eco-tourism and bear-viewing in the summer and fall.

Bigfoot Donuts Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will go towards renovating the company's bakery in Courtenay. The upgraded bakery will attract more visitors to downtown Courtenay and facilitate 'experiential baking' for tourists seeking unique food experiences.

Blackfish Lodge Ltd.

$17,900

Funding will be used to purchase two boats to facilitate fly-fishing river tours near Baker Island.

Clayoquot Biosphere Trust Society

$225,000

Funding will support the development of new hands-on and Indigenous experiences for visitors to Tofino. Programming will expand local learning opportunities delivered through the Society's education tourism branch, West Coast NEST.

Commercial Bear Viewing Association of British Columbia

$90,679

Funding will be used to create an app that helps bear viewing operators in B.C. provide enhanced experiences for visitors across thedisab province. The app will incorporate Indigenous perspectives and knowledge of bears and their habitats.

Craigdarroch Castle Historical Museum Society

$72,330

Funding will be used to create a virtual reality experience and enhance the museum's accessibility to visitors with disabilities.

Firvale Wilderness Lodge Ltd.

$41,846

Funding will support a new water filtration system and upgraded septic systems for the resort's glamping domes in Hagensborg.

Greater Victoria Visitors and Convention Bureau

$400,000

Funding will go towards developing a Greater Victoria tourism strategy, including the creation of an app to customize experiences and upgrades to the Visitor Centre featuring First Nations artwork.

Hollyhock

$500,000

Funding will go towards creating a Nordic spa and upgrading the lodge at the Hollyhock retreat centre on Cortes Island.

Maaqtusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society

$297,000

Funding will go towards building a kiosk and totem in Maquinna Marine Park and helping the Society create online content.

Maple Leaf Adventures Corp.

$500,000

Funding will go towards upgrading two marine vessels to be used for luxury boat tours along the coast of B.C.

Niche Travel Inc.

$53,750

Funding will support the launch of year-round, specialized group tours for domestic and international visitors to Vancouver Island. These culinary, Indigenous, and women's tours will provide experiences that highlight locally owned businesses.

Pacific Northwest Transportation Services Ltd.

$56,000

Funding will help upgrade sanitization, health and safety practices for Pacific Northwest Transportation Services, a key infrastructure operator servicing cruise ship traffic in Victoria Harbor.

Snaw-Naw-As Campsite Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will go towards the construction of a new washroom and shower building at the Snaw-Naw-As Campground in Lantzville.

Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership Society

$517,500

Funding will go towards expanding the water taxi system connecting the five main Southern Gulf Islands, including Salt Spring, Galiano, Mayne, Pender and Saturna, and help support 12 local Island events. The enhanced service will make it easier for tourists to visit the region year-round.

Sunshine Coast Air

$77,500

Funding will support the development of an Indigenous storytelling audio tour of the Sechelt region for the company's seaplane fleet.

Tourism Association of Vancouver Island

$500,000

Funding will support developing recovery plans and other tools to help communities build tourism resilience, including a handbook, workshops, mentoring and coaching.

Wakeman Camp Ltd.

$12,500

Funding will go towards installing solar panel roofing and other upgrades to the company's remote wilderness cabins in the Wakeman Valley.

