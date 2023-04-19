Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) Reveals Service Brand, Breaks Ground on Construction and Provides First Look at Vessels

A groundbreaking celebration happens today at the Nanaimo terminal site while Hullo, the high-speed passenger-only ferry service, confirms it's coming Summer 2023

NANAIMO, BC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Introducing Hullo by the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC). Hullo is the innovative service brand behind British Columbia's high-speed, passenger-only catamarans that will soon offer guests a seamless and enjoyable 70-minute crossing between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver. This new service will enable Islanders and Mainlanders alike to reach across the strait effortlessly, fostering connections between family and friends and increasing visitation opportunities. Today's groundbreaking event marks the beginning of construction and site reconfiguration, which includes over 400 parking stalls, EV charging stations, connected travel options, a guest welcome centre, and proper traffic and transit flow optimizations. Hullo's two new 354-passenger high-speed vessels are currently undergoing final tests and sea trials at the Damen Group facility in Vietnam and will set sail to Vancouver Island next month.

One of Hullo's 354-passenger high-speed vessels that will set sail to Vancouver Island next month (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

"The vessels are built and going through rigorous sea trials and the terminal areas are in the process of being upgraded to welcome our guests. Hullo is in ship-shape and almost ready to serve its communities," says Alastair Caddick, CEO of VIFC. "We have assembled a passionate and experienced team, recruiting impeccable individuals who will offer BC travelers an enjoyable, reliable, and efficient travel experience to and from the mainland. After carefully listening to the needs and expectations of British Columbians, we are thrilled to provide a service that strengthens connections between friends and family on both sides of the Georgia Strait."

The VIFC team includes Director of Operations Captain Wendy Williams, who is the first Canadian woman to captain a mega cruise ship for a leading brand. "Our highly skilled operations team is dedicated to providing a seamless travel experience that is reliable, modern, and friendly," says Captain Williams. "We take pride in trying to set a new standard for ferry travel in British Columbia and our growing team remains relentlessly committed to creating a safe, efficient, and reliable service for our communities."

Story continues

General Service Details for Hullo:

Hullo will offer a robust daily crossing schedule starting with up to seven (7) roundtrip sailings. Starting early enough for island commuters to get to their downtown Vancouver offices, and running late enough for travelers to catch an evening game or concert and return home the same night.

Guests will be able to reserve seats across three (3) service tiers - Comfort, Premium, and Business, each catering to various guests needs.

Complimentary Wi-Fi will be available for all guests traveling Hullo with a fresh selection of treats available on board.

Guests will depart from two conveniently located downtown terminals at the Nanaimo Port Authority (100 Port Drive) and the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at Burrard Landing (1055 Canada Place).

Hullo's initial fleet consists of two Damen-built, high-speed catamaran vessels, each with a capacity of 354 passengers, and supported by a long-term local maintenance solution to ensure their reliability.

The Hullo vessels are painted in a trio of brand colours representing different elements of the West Coast: the deep green of the Salish Sea, the soft, light beige of the sandy shores, and a bold orange hue inspired by the coast's Arbutus trees.

VIFC has secured long term partnerships with Snuneymuxw First Nation, the Nanaimo Port Authority and the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre and to ensure sustainable, continued success.

A complete list of service details including rates, sailing schedules, and amenities will be released in early June, with sailings starting late summer. To be the first to know service details, schedules, and more, sign up for our email list at www.hullo.com .

About the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) and Hullo

Proudly headquartered in Nanaimo, BC, the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) is a modern Canadian ferry company transforming how we travel in BC. Through its service brand, Hullo, VIFC will set a new standard for guests' travel experience across the Georgia Strait with reliability, convenience, and enjoyability at the forefront of operations. For more information on Hullo, visit www.hullo.com .

Two completed Hullo vessels docked at the Damen Group facility in Vietnam (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

Hullo, presented by Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

SOURCE Vancouver Island Ferry Company

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/19/c0602.html