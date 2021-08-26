U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,474.97
    -21.22 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,248.63
    -156.87 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,966.10
    -75.76 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.50
    -21.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.57
    -0.79 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,938.42
    -1,986.70 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.23
    -27.07 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Vancouver's RAM Consulting Acquires Encepta Corp. and Horizon Engineering Inc., Expanding its Service Offering to Infrastructure Clients Across Western Canada

·4 min read

Agility and expertise in the complex field of EPCM now available in a "one-stop-shop" from a BC-owned technical, professional service group

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Western Canada's RAM Consulting (RAM), a professional service provider specializing in project and construction management, and multi-disciplinary engineering services, announced the acquisition of notable BC companies Encepta Corp. (Encepta) and Horizon Engineering Inc. (Horizon). This acquisition will allow RAM to provide an even more robust and comprehensive offering of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services. Encepta is a powerhouse in both telecommunication engineering and data analytics and Horizon is a geotechnical engineering firm with extensive local experience and which is renowned for providing project and industry leadership. These acquisitions will continue RAM's award winning 4-year streak of being one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies.

RAM Consulting Acquires Encepta Corp. and Horizon Engineering Inc., Expanding its Service Offering to Infrastructure Clients Across Western Canada (CNW Group/RAM Consulting)
RAM Consulting Acquires Encepta Corp. and Horizon Engineering Inc., Expanding its Service Offering to Infrastructure Clients Across Western Canada (CNW Group/RAM Consulting)

"This consolidation of technical expertise creates a significant and complete service offering in design, inspection, and ultimately, comprehensive project management. Our clients, such as BC Hydro, FortisBC, government ministries and other private infrastructure firms have come to expect agility, expertise and reliable, robust services, from project concept to completion," said RAM Principal, Joe Di Placito.

"RAM, Encepta and Horizon offer complementary services and we are excited to extend and exchange our services in the geotechnical, infrastructure and telecom sectors in Western Canada," adds RAM Principal, Ziad Boustany.

The acquisition follows recent ambitious strategic investments in a growing portfolio of firms aligned to strengthen RAM's position as a leading EPCM firm in Western Canada. This growth allows for better servicing utility clients BC Hydro, FortisBC, Metro Vancouver and government institutions like the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and local municipalities.

RAM and its acquisitions now provide engaging employment for over 200 employees, and that number is expected to grow. "Our people are our strength," continues Di Placito. "These acquisitions continue to position us as an employer of choice simultaneously providing leading solutions for clients, who require the same expertise and professional capacity as the biggest consulting companies but with agility and personal involvement that they won't find at larger firms."

Encepta is well-known as a technologically advanced and enabled professional services firm delivering outside plant field services, design, inspection, and construction management, as well as big-data analytics and AI-powered models for the telecommunication sector. Most notably, it is increasingly sought out for its reputable expertise in telecommunications, servicing the meteoric growth in value of fiber optics and 5G servicing. Encepta will continue to operate as its own entity with its existing management.

Horizon has provided a full range of geotechnical consulting services to almost 5,000 projects for a diverse set of clients. These services include geotechnical assessments comprising subsurface investigation, laboratory testing and engineering analyses followed by design, report and specification preparation, and field reviews during construction. Areas of expertise include subsurface characterization, site specific seismic ground response assessment, liquefaction potential assessment, foundation selection and design (eg soft soils, pile foundations, etc.), slope hazard assessment, slope retention design, stormwater management design. Horizon will also maintain the same management structure, with the three companies working together in shared resources, clients and qualifications without disrupting already unparalleled excellence.

Photos and logos can be found here.

About RAM Consulting
RAM Engineering Ltd. (RAM) was incorporated in 2007 and is a privately-owned BC based company, with its Head Office located in downtown Vancouver. RAM is a professional service consultancy specializing in project and construction management, and multi-discipline engineering services, providing services to both owners and contractors throughout North America. RAM services many sectors including transportation, infrastructure, utilities, energy and marine.

About Horizon
Horizon Engineering is a member of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies of British Columbia (ACEC-BC). Horizon's engineering team brings their expertise to a variety of market sectors and aims to provide comprehensive geotechnical assessments which lead to strong conclusions and design of practicable engineering solutions.

About Encepta
Encepta has been doing things differently. By making customer satisfaction and speed a priority, Encepta has been able to provide infrastructure solutions — whether it is project management, planning or design — to telecommunications, utilities and municipalities across Canada. At the same time, with the focus on data aggregation and R&D, Encepta has excelled at creating positive feedback loops for all clients, making critical processes more efficient with every use. Today, Encepta continues to invest in innovation that helps unify outside plant infrastructure data, allowing for accelerated decision making and network expansion in every market.

SOURCE RAM Consulting

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c4329.html

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall on Kabul Blasts, Hawkish Fed View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Afghanistan and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid after reports of U.S. and civilian casualties from blasts outside the Kabul airport, escalating tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urgin

  • Estimating the Intrinsic Value of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    While cannabis remains one of the prominent growth stories, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is having one of the more peaceful periods in the history of this extremely volatile stock. Yet, after the latest declines, the stock could not make a fresh low, showing a sign of potential bottoming. In this article, we will examine the latest developments and examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation model.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • Here’s Why New Oriental Education (EDU) Landed in Polen Capital’s Detractor List

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.57% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming its MSCI All Country World benchmark that delivered a 5.47% return for the same period. […]

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.