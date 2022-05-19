U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.44
    -0.77 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2464
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8690
    +0.0750 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,339.66
    +1,577.28 (+5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.81
    +17.58 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at DDW 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VNDA

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022, to be held in San Diego, CA and online from May 21-24, 2022.

The following will be presented:

May 21, 2022

Presentation Title: "THE ROLE OF M1 TO M2 MACROPHAGE POLARIZATION IN THE ETIOLOGY OF IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS: GWAS PERSPECTIVE"
Abstract Number: 3752409
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics
Session Type: Plenary Session
Session Title: Late-Breaking Basic Science Abstract Plenary
Session Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM PDT
Presentation Time: 2:15 PM to 2:30 PM PDT

May 23, 2022

Presentation Title: "ENRICHMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EHLERS DANLOS SYNDROME IN IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS – A GENE SET ENRICHMENT ANALYSIS"
Abstract Number: 3696881
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Cell Biology, Biochemistry and Integrative Physiology
Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT


For more information on DDW 2022, please refer to https://ddw.org/.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-presentations-at-ddw-2022-301551750.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crypto Brew: Crypto Markets Reeling After Wall Street’s Worst Day Since 2020

    Total crypto market cap dropped from above $1.3 trillion to around $1.21 on Wednesday as US equity markets cratered.

  • U.S. judge recuses himself from Archegos fraud case, citing wife's ties to banks

    Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang will get a new judge for his U.S. fraud trial, after the judge assigned to the case recused himself on Thursday due to his wife's ties to banks that could have been caught in the investment firm's meltdown. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said in a Manhattan federal court hearing that his wife is a lawyer for Bank of New York Mellon and used to work for JPMorgan Chase, and that he would have a conflict of interest if either bank were a victim of the alleged fraud. Archegos, which had $36 billion in assets, collapsed last year when it was caught short on highly leveraged trades, leaving global banks with $10 billion in losses.

  • AutoWeb stock suffers record selloff after worst auto buying conditions in 50 years leads to ‘going concern’ warning

    Shares of AutoWeb Inc. suffered a record plunge in active trading Tuesday, after the provider of marketing services to auto dealers and manufacturers warned investors that it had "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue as a "going concern" given its troubled cash position.

  • U.S. stocks fall sharply Wednesday morning, slumping after Tuesday's bounce

    The U.S. stock market was trading sharply lower Wednesday morning, failing to extend Tuesday's bounce, as retailer Target Corp. fell into the spotlight after reporting a big earnings miss for its fiscal first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading around 1.2 % lower, the S&P 500 was down 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite had a decline of 1.8%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Shares of Target plunged around 26% after reporting its profit miss, becoming the biggest loser in th

  • Lennox lifts dividend to boost yield above the 2% mark

    Shares of Lennox International Inc. rose 0.7% after the climate-control products company raised its dividend enough to lift the dividend yield above the 2% mark. The company said its quarterly dividend was increased to $1.06 a share, up 15% from the previous dividend of 92 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.64%. Lennox's stock has tumbled 37.1% year to date, while the S

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength, Hits 80+

    On Wednesday, Axsome Therapeutics reached an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jumping into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 85, a rise from 70 the day before. Axsome Therapeutics is now considered extended and out of buy range. Market volatility is key, however.

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urges focus on raising wages in Columbus appearance

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon exhorted Columbus to keep being "a pro-business town" at an Ohio Chamber of Commerce event. That includes hiring nontraditional candidates and raising wages for those with the lowest incomes.

  • European shares lower as retailers, food and beverage stocks lead falls

    (Reuters) -European shares slumped 1.5% on Thursday, stretching declines to the second straight session, as dismal results from big U.S. retailers underlined the hit from surging inflation on the world's biggest economy. Tracking U.S. peers, European retailers fell nearly 2% and were the biggest drags on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which extended declines after a 1% slide on Wednesday. U.S. stock futures pointed to a fresh sell-off after Target Corp's quarterly profit halved and Walmart cut its profit view as they struggle with rising fuel and freight costs, while consumers shift their spending away from big-ticket purchases to essentials.

  • ECB Needs to Move Quickly From Negative Rates, Rehn Says

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s broad agreement among members of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council that negative interest rates should end “relatively quickly,” according to Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After LossesElon Musk Has a Bigger Prob

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Tether Cuts Commercial Paper, Boosts Treasuries Behind USDT

    (Bloomberg) -- Tether, the operator of the world’s most used cryptocurrency, said it had reduced the amount of commercial paper in the reserve backing its $74 billion stablecoin, revealing information about its holdings while dollar-pegged assets face tougher scrutiny from regulators.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer Ec

  • Stock Market Today - 5/18: Dow Tumbles 1,164 Points on Target Miss, Powell Inflation Comments

    Stock finish sharply lower Wednesday as Target earnings disappoint and Fed Chair Powell warns 'there could some pain involved' with the Fed's inflation approach.

  • Harley-Davidson stock tumbles after suspending assembly, shipments related to regulatory compliance matter

    Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. tumbled 10.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the motorcycle maker said it would suspend all assembly and shipments for two weeks. The company said the suspension was for "an abundance of caution" following information provided by a third-party supplier regarding "a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part." The company said the information was provided late on Tuesday. The company did not provide any more details. The stock has s

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout

    Global stocks tanked and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday as concerns about economic growth and rising inflation soured sentiment. The mood was underscored by a 9% surge in British consumer prices and a faster-than-expected acceleration in Canada. British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed.

  • Crypto Prices Tumble as Stock Market Falls

    Cryptocurrencies are falling as inflation fears and a slump in retail stocks pull down the stock market.

  • Cisco stock logs worst day in more than a decade as China shutdown blamed for poor outlook

    Cisco shares log their worst day in more than a decade Thursday, as analysts voice concerns about China’s COVID shutdown compounding supply-chain problems.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Consolidate

    The Euro has rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to hang about the crucial 1.05 level. At this point, the market is trying to figure out its next move.

  • UPDATE 4-Amazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges

    A New York state agency has accused Amazon.com Inc in a complaint of discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers at its worksites, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday. Amazon was also accused of having policies requiring workers to take unpaid leaves of absence, even if they are capable of working, instead of providing reasonable accommodations. The New York State Division of Human Rights faulted Amazon for giving worksite managers the power to ignore the company's in-house "accommodation consultants" who recommended that workers receive modified schedules or job responsibilities.

  • Saudi Arabia's wealth fund takes 5% Nintendo stake

    Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co Ltd as the sovereign wealth fund increases its exposure to the Japanese video gaming industry. The investment in the Kyoto-based group company was made for investment purposes, a filing said, and comes as PIF has also taken stakes in video game companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo. PIF, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is an anchor investor in SoftBank Group Corp's $100 billion Vision Fund but also invests independently as part of the prince's plans to transform the country's economy.