Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Jeannie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q4 2023 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would like now to turn the call over to Kevin Moran, Vanda's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Moran, you may begin your conference.

Kevin Moran: Thank you, Jeannie. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance. Our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results were released this afternoon and are available on the SEC's EDGAR system and on our website, www.vandapharma.com. In addition, we are providing live and archived versions of this conference call on our website. Joining me on today's call is Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; and Tim Williams, our General Counsel. Following my introductory remarks, Mihael will update you on our ongoing activities. I will then comment on our financial results before opening the lines for your questions.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that various statements that we make on this call will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws. Our forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances, and uncertainties. These risks are described in the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as updated by our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's EDGAR system and on our website.

We encourage all investors to read these reports and our other filings. The information we provide on this call is provided only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements we may make on this call on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos.

Mihael Polymeropoulos: Thank you very much, Kevin and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. I will briefly discuss key updates and then I will ask our General Counsel, Tim Williams, to provide a brief update on litigation measures, before turning the call over to Kevin Moran to discuss our financial results. We have significantly advanced our development pipeline now with three PDUFA action dates in 2024, including our supplemental new drug application or sNDA for bipolar I disorder in adults with a PDUFA date in April of 2024 and our New Drug Application, or NDA, for gastroparesis with a PDUFA date in September 2024. On our supplemental NDA for HETLIOZ in the treatment of insomnia, as we previously communicated this week, our sNDA was accepted for filing and is under review by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date of March 4, 2024.

