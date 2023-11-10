Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.00238, expectations were $-0.04.

Kevin Moran: Thank you, Desiree. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ third quarter 2023 performance. Our third quarter 2023 results were released this afternoon and are available on the SEC’s EDGAR system and on our website, www.vandapharma.com. In addition, we are providing live and archived versions of this conference call on our website. Joining me on today’s call is Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; and Tim Williams, our General Counsel. Following my introductory remarks, Mihael will update you on ongoing activities. I will then comment on our financial results before opening the lines for your questions. Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that various statements that we make on this call will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.

With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos.

Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos: Thank you very much, Kevin, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda’s third quarter 2023 results. I will briefly discuss key updates, and then I will ask our General Counsel, Tim Williams, to provide a brief update on litigation matters before I turn the call over to Kevin to discuss our overall progress and financial results. We have significantly advanced our development pipeline, now expecting FDA decisions on 2 supplemental NDAs for bipolar I disorder in adults and insomnia with PDUFA dates in the first half of 2024. Additionally, we expect the regulatory decision on our NDA for tradipitant in patients with gastroparesis by approximately mid-2024. We’re also pleased with our revenue performance despite the challenges of the at-risk launch of a generic HETLIOZ product.

