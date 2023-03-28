U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.29
    -23.24 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,313.77
    -118.31 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,645.50
    -123.34 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.77
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.60
    +0.79 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.80
    +22.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.27 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    +0.0250 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6730
    -0.8820 (-0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,866.17
    -93.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.35
    +345.67 (+142.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Vanda Prevails in Jet Lag Litigation Against the FDA

PR Newswire
·2 min read

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced a win in its jet lag FOIA litigation against the FDA.

On March 27, 2023 a federal court granted final judgment in favor of Vanda in its Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA") case requesting records created by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") during its review of Vanda's application seeking approval of a new use for its drug, Hetlioz® (tasimelteon). Vanda filed the lawsuit, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., v. Food and Drug Administration, case no. 1:22-cv-00938, in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in April 2022 to compel the FDA to produce, as required by FOIA, certain records relating to its denial of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") for HETLIOZ® in the treatment of jet lag disorder.

Vanda had repeatedly attempted to obtain these records from the FDA pursuant to a FOIA request it submitted in December 2019, but the FDA had refused to disclose those records, invoking the deliberative process exemption under FOIA.

The court rejected the FDA's claim that it would suffer "foreseeable harm" if it disclosed to Vanda its reviews relating to Vanda's sNDA. In particular, the court held that in the context of this case, contrary to the FDA's assertion, "[d]isclosure cannot chill" the "deliberations" of agency staff.

Dr. Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, said: "In order to facilitate the development of promising new therapeutics for unmet patient needs, it is crucial that the FDA work collaboratively with drug innovators. The court's ruling today constitutes an important step to ensure appropriate transparency at the FDA, which is essential to scientific advancement in the service of public health."

As part of its ruling, the federal court issued a final and appealable order in Vanda's favor, which also denied the FDA's cross-motion for summary judgment.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

About HETLIOZ®

For full U.S. Prescribing Information for HETLIOZ®, including indication and Important Safety Information, visit www.hetlioz.com.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400 
pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400 
pr@vandapharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-prevails-in-jet-lag-litigation-against-the-fda-301783748.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • The 21-Million-Person Market That Just Drove Intra-Cellular To A 7-Month High

    Intra-Cellular said Tuesday its depression treatment succeeded in a key study, and ITCI stock broke definitively above its 200-day line.

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) Meets Semaglutide Higher Dosage Study Goal

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) announces positive top-line results from its phase III increased dosage study of semaglutide, 25 mg and 50 mg, for the treatment of patients with type II diabetes.

  • Novartis Surges As It Goes After Eli Lilly's Second Biggest Moneymaker

    Novartis stock surged Monday after the company's treatment reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • CVS Health (CVS) Nears Completion of $8B SGFY Acquisition

    According to CVS Health (CVS), Signify Health, a leading healthcare platform, is set to play a critical role in advancing its healthcare services strategy.

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • Merck Releases Keytruda Data In Frontline Endometrial Cancer Patients

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced results from the Phase 3 NRG‑GY018 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel), then continued as a single agent every six weeks for up to 14 cycles for the first-line treatment of stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma whose cancer was either mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR). Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease prog

  • As Covid-19 shot sales dwindle, BioNTech doubles down on cancer vaccines

    BioNTech is over covid. Or looking past it, at least, planning to invest the company’s pandemic windfall into the development of oncology products.

  • Incyte's (INCY) Pemazyre Gets Approval to Treat MLNs in Japan

    Incyte (INCY) receives approval for treating myeloid or lymphoid neoplasms using Pemazyre (pemigatinib) in Japan.

  • Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens

    E-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and its former largest investor, Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, will face their first U.S. trial this week over claims that they created a public nuisance by marketing addictive e-cigarettes to minors. Minnesota seeks to force the companies to pay for measures to remedy the harms of addiction. It says Juul sold its e-cigarettes in sweet flavors and promoted them on social media to appeal to underage consumers.

  • Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he's increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden's unwillingness to negotiate on lifting the nation's borrowing authority, saying in a letter to the president that the White House position could "hold dire ramifications for the entire nation.” Rather than open direct talks on the debt ceiling, which the Democrats agree must be raised, Biden and his party's lawmakers are challenging Republicans to publicly present their own budget proposals — something McCarthy has so far declined to do. For now, the Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority.

  • Legalized Cannabis Movement Has a Shocking New Ally

    In Las Vegas, for example, cannabis-consumption lounges are coming soon but are not allowed to serve alcohol. In fact, Planet 13 , Las Vegas' largest dispensary, voluntarily gave up its liquor license so it could open a cannabis-consumption lounge, If people are consuming cannabis, they're probably not drinking. The letter sent to Congress explains what the group is asking for.

  • Almost 2 tons of beef chuck recalled over E. coli

    Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling the beef chuck after shipping it to states from Connecticut to Pennsylvania.

  • Ionis (IONS) Posts New Upbeat Data From Amyloidosis Drug Study

    Ionis (IONS) reports positive long-term phase III study data, supporting the benefits of eplontersen as a treatment for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).

  • Drug Middlemen Accused of Price Fixing by Ohio Attorney General

    The state’s lawsuit alleged certain pharmacy-benefit managers shared drug pricing and other information to gain leverage during rebate negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

  • Abbott's (ABT) CardioMEMS Favors Heart Failure Management

    Abbott (ABT) announces key findings from meta-analysis, which shows remote pressure monitoring to be a life-extending option among heart failure patients.