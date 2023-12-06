Vandergrift businesses unite with public fundraiser to benefit library

Dec. 6—Some Vandergrift business owners are hoping their new initiative to raise money for the borough's library can revamp how the town thinks about supporting its nonprofits.

Throughout the year, customers at Chris Kakias' G&G Restaurant had the option to donate to the Vandergrift Public Library through a wall-mounted box placed near the restaurant's exit.

He hasn't yet opened the box, so he's not sure how much money is in it.

But if the box wasn't enough, Kakias' restaurant recently became able to solicit donations using a point-of-sale feature, allowing customers paying for their meals the option to round up their bills to donate to the library.

G&G uses Toast as its point-of-sale platform to run the restaurant.

"It's anything we can do to help the community," Kakias said. "Toast is the biggest POS system in the country. It's great. Technology is assisting now with fundraising."

Business owners have the flexibility to choose which charity, organization or nonprofit to support.

Commonly referred to as "checkout charity" donations, point-of-sale donations are growing in popularity.

According to a 2021 study by Accelerist, 86% of survey takers reported donating through an in-store checkout over a 12-month period.

A 2021 report by Engage for Good, a company that empowers social impact partnerships, revealed more than $605 million in "checkout charity" campaign donations were made in the U.S. in 2020 and point-of-sale donations have increased by 24% since 2018.

Julia Martin, owner of Byers Taxi Service in Vandergrift and president of the Vandergrift Library board, said she read about the new fundraiser on social media and was motivated to join its efforts.

"As with many small nonprofits, funding is tight. A good bit of time and energy are spent looking for money to keep programs open for all, regardless of ability to pay," Martin said. "I challenge other businesses to get on board and pledge to match the patron donations at G&G. It's a fun and easy way to show your support for this valuable Vandergrift asset."

Martin said Byers will match the total donation amount and so will G&G.

"It's worth a shot," Martin said.

Kakias is hopeful other area business owners will decide to participate.

"I hope it makes others want to do it," he said. "Not just donate to the library — any community group."

Others jumping on board is key, Martin said.

"If you get more businesses doing the same thing, it could add up pretty quick," she said.

Kakias stressed that donating is not required but said customers have been supportive of the fundraiser, which is expected to raise hundreds, if not thousands, for the library.

"It's optional, but more customers are donating than not," he said. "I remember going to the library as a kid. It's such a necessity to have access to the programs, the literature and make sure the programs keep going. It's a very, very important time. We're fortunate to have a library that's here."

Donations are being accepted through December, and Kakias plans to present a check to new library director Erin Serena by the end of the year.

"It should generate a nice amount by year's end, and, hopefully, other businesses will rise to the challenge and also match," said Marilee Kessler, a Vandergrift councilwoman and library board director.

"It will be a very nice way to show the community's support and thank the library for all it does for residents of all ages."

Serena, who started her post at the library just weeks ago, is thankful for the fundraiser. She would like the money raised to go toward programming at the library.

"As someone who grew up in this area, I look forward to working closely in this community and am excited for this opportunity," Serena said.

Kakias plans to run the yearlong fundraiser again in 2024, with proceeds continuing to go to the library.

"Kudos to Chris for doing this," Kessler said. "Like most small-town libraries, the Vandergrift Public Library operates on a shoestring budget and relies heavily on fundraisers and volunteers."

Serena, a Kiski Area High School alum, grew up in Apollo and has a master's degree in library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh.

She reported for her first day as director on Nov. 6.

"I was definitely nervous but overall excited to begin this new chapter," she said.

Serena, 26, previously worked as the member and donor services assistant at the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

Eager to meet borough residents and library patrons, Serena said she will strive to offer a welcoming atmosphere at the library.

"I'm most excited about really getting to know the community and continuing to create an environment that people all over the community can come in and make good use of the resources the library provides," Serena said.

In 2022, the library hosted 88 programs for more than 1,300 people. More than 2,600 people visited the library.

The library is at 128 Washington Ave.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .