VanEck's SMH Tops Inflows with $400m, IVV Leads Outflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 3
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
398.99
19,046.97
2.09%
348.94
104,169.60
0.33%
348.66
435,354.04
0.08%
317.85
28,017.64
1.13%
295.31
9,686.20
3.05%
267.68
2,235.46
11.97%
263.50
16,916.73
1.56%
257.46
38,407.08
0.67%
244.53
5,517.81
4.43%
218.86
40,077.54
0.55%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-3,911.19
453,172.95
-0.86%
-823.52
259,587.47
-0.32%
-561.99
16,005.08
-3.51%
-444.03
48,066.53
-0.92%
-333.45
64,492.27
-0.52%
-302.62
22,957.01
-1.32%
-195.32
10,029.86
-1.95%
-171.38
36,664.40
-0.47%
-169.75
8,438.11
-2.01%
-148.62
33,392.42
-0.45%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-0.23
7,446.55
0.00%
Asset Allocation
93.29
17,968.69
0.52%
Commodities
87.77
133,792.39
0.07%
Currency
-89.22
62,673.48
-0.14%
International Equity
954.96
1,467,003.62
0.07%
International Fixed Income
176.67
185,416.82
0.10%
Inverse
50.61
13,318.55
0.38%
Leveraged
130.67
98,505.59
0.13%
U.S. Equity
-1,279.92
5,499,875.44
-0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
303.13
1,368,485.02
0.02%
Total:
427.73
8,854,486.13
0.00%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.