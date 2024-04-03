Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,211.49
    +5.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,127.14
    -43.06 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,277.46
    +37.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.20
    +11.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.65
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,320.90
    +39.10 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    27.32
    +1.40 (+5.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0061 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    -0.0100 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2652
    +0.0073 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6430
    +0.1010 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,948.61
    +223.02 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,937.44
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,451.85
    -387.05 (-0.97%)
     

VanEck's SMH Tops Inflows with $400m, IVV Leads Outflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 3

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

398.99

19,046.97

2.09%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

348.94

104,169.60

0.33%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

348.66

435,354.04

0.08%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

317.85

28,017.64

1.13%

IJK

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

295.31

9,686.20

3.05%

FXR

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

267.68

2,235.46

11.97%

EWJ

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

263.50

16,916.73

1.56%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

257.46

38,407.08

0.67%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

244.53

5,517.81

4.43%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

218.86

40,077.54

0.55%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-3,911.19

453,172.95

-0.86%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-823.52

259,587.47

-0.32%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-561.99

16,005.08

-3.51%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-444.03

48,066.53

-0.92%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-333.45

64,492.27

-0.52%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-302.62

22,957.01

-1.32%

IWY

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

-195.32

10,029.86

-1.95%

MUB

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

-171.38

36,664.40

-0.47%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-169.75

8,438.11

-2.01%

IVE

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

-148.62

33,392.42

-0.45%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-0.23

7,446.55

0.00%

Asset Allocation

93.29

17,968.69

0.52%

Commodities

87.77

133,792.39

0.07%

Currency

-89.22

62,673.48

-0.14%

International Equity

954.96

1,467,003.62

0.07%

International Fixed Income

176.67

185,416.82

0.10%

Inverse

50.61

13,318.55

0.38%

Leveraged

130.67

98,505.59

0.13%

U.S. Equity

-1,279.92

5,499,875.44

-0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

303.13

1,368,485.02

0.02%

Total:

427.73

8,854,486.13

0.00%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement