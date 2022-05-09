Vanessa Simmons from Pythian Named on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel Power 70 Solution Providers List

Pythian Services Inc.

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc., (“Pythian”), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vanessa Simmons, senior vice president of business development, to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.



These exceptional women provide their customers and solution providers with exceptional leadership through strong business acumen, innovative approaches, and strategic thinking. CRN celebrates these women so deserving of recognition for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

CRN's editorial team selects its Power 70 Solution Provider honorees based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. Elite industry professionals featured on this list are leaders deeply dedicated to their organizations and the IT channel.

Simmons is celebrating her twelfth year at Pythian and the fifth consecutive year on CRN’s Women of the Channel lists. As senior vice president of business development, Simmons is the touchpoint for Pythian's cloud, software vendor, and related ecosystem partners. Her deep understanding of enterprise business transformation – as well as the technologies that can support clients on this journey – has been instrumental in building and sustaining relationships with industry leaders including Google Cloud, SAP, Oracle, Snowflake, Microsoft, Amazon, and other strategic independent software vendors (ISVs) aligned with Pythian's data and cloud offerings.

Pythian’s partnerships are integral to driving key transformation initiatives and maximizing success for mutual clients. As an advocate for Pythian’s channel partners, Simmons’ leadership ensures productive collaboration with its partners to deliver the company’s proven Plan-Deploy-Manage services blueprint, and leverage key solution accelerators for customers across all lines of business.

Simmons’ client-centric approach actively contributes to company milestones, including maintaining Pythian’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) status with Google Cloud and earning the prestigious 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year award for Data Management.

“During the last two years Vanessa doubled her team, continued to strengthen our Google relationship, built key partnerships with SAP and Snowflake, and accelerated our services adoption across all partners,” said Keith Millar, president at Pythian. “These accomplishments highlight Vanessa’s impact at Pythian and her stellar ability to build relationships, advocate for our customers, and drive the growth of our partner ecosystem.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

