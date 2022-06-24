U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.57
    +99.84 (+2.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,402.43
    +725.07 (+2.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,536.87
    +304.68 (+2.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.59
    +45.91 (+2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.35
    +3.08 (+2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1930
    +0.2600 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,151.36
    +474.33 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.02
    +7.12 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VBU.TO
  • VBG.NE
  • VBU.NE
  • VBG.TO
  • VGAB.NE
  • VGAB.TO
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

(VBU, VBG and VGAB)

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final June 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on July 06, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2022. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:  

Vanguard ETF®

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBU

0.036136

92206G103

CA92206G1037

Monthly

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBG

0.016329

92206H101

CA92206H1010

Monthly

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VGAB

0.015083

92211F108

CA92211F1080

Monthly

To learn more about the NEO Exchange-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $68 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard manages CAD $48 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.1 trillion (CAD $10.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.2 trillion (CAD $2.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 410 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position.

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Is Amazon (AMZN) a Smart Long-Term Investment?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Partners III Opportunity Fund’s Institutional Class returned -5.09% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with -4.60% for the S&P 500 and -5.28% for the Russell 3000. […]

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) a Smart Long-Term Investment Pick?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV outperformed S&P 500 in the first quarter of 2022 with a return of -3.60% net of fees versus -4.60% for the benchmark. Since its inception in 2017, annualized performance […]

  • What’s Wrong, Warren? Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has Been Hit Hard in June.

    The drop is exciting some Berkshire investors because the stock now trades for 1.3 times Barron's estimate of its June 30 book value, compared with more than 1.5 times at its March high.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes head for weekly gains

    US stocks rose Friday morning, with the S&P 500 on track to end a three-week losing streak as investors digested Federal Reserve officials' latest affirmations that they remained committed to bringing down inflation.

  • Why CalAmp Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) were tumbling today after the company reported first-quarter results that missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations. CalAmp reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.10 in the quarter, which was much worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.03. The company's revenue of $64.7 million -- a decrease of nearly 19% from the year-ago quarter -- was also below Wall Street's average estimate of $69.4 million.

  • Why Meta Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, were rising quickly today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, a rebound in the tech sector appears to be sending Meta's stock higher today. The tech stock had gained 5.8% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Friday.

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms

    (Reuters) -Shares in some of the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on Friday, Wells Fargo & Co, up 7.8%, was the biggest gainer among the 34 lenders that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test, which measures how they would fare in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. "The big picture is that banks are extremely well capitalized and could manage through a downturn," David Konrad, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

  • Not ‘Putin’s price hike’: Fed chair contradicts Biden, says inflation was 'certainly' high before Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Protect yourself

    High inflation could be here to stay. Make the necessary adjustments.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Falls After Elon Musk Reveals These Fears; This Stock Up As Warren Buffett Raises Stake

    The Dow Jones moved higher as yields fell. Tesla stock skidded after CEO Elon Musk voiced a warning. A Warren Buffett stock rose.