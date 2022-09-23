U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    -4.17 (-4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.75 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9696
    -0.0142 (-1.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0859
    -0.0396 (-3.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2970
    +0.9620 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,916.96
    -375.83 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.57
    -9.97 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
·2 min read
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

(VBU, VBG and VGAB)

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final September 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on October 04, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on October 12, 2022. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:  

Vanguard ETF®

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBU

0.033379

92206G103

CA92206G1037

Monthly

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBG

0.018631

92206H101

CA92206H1010

Monthly

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VGAB

0.024589

92211F108

CA92211F1080

Monthly

To learn more about the NEO Exchange-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $68 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard manages CAD $48 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.1 trillion (CAD $10.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.2 trillion (CAD $2.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 410 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.


