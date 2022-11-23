U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    -3.57 (-4.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    +11.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.54 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0400
    +0.0093 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    -0.0520 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0173 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5170
    -1.6600 (-1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,531.96
    +410.21 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.12
    +1.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
·3 min read
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

(VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VCB, VGV, VRIF, VRE and VDY)

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final November 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on December 01, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on December 08, 2022. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:  

Vanguard ETF®

TSX Ticker Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

VAB

0.056912

92203E101

CA92203E1016

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

VSB

0.045467

92203G106

CA92203G1063

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

VSC

0.058249

92203N101

CA92203N1015

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF

VLB

0.070676

92211H104

CA92211H1047

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

VCB

0.066775

92210P107

CA92210P1071

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

VGV

0.05488

92210N102

CA92210N1024

Monthly

Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio

VRIF

0.09039

92211X109

CA92211X1096

Monthly

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF

VRE

0.09434

92203B107

CA92203B1076

Monthly

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

VDY

0.18849

92203Q104

CA92203Q1046

Monthly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $67 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard manages CAD $47 billion in assets (as of August 31, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $7.3 trillion (CAD $10 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2 trillion (CAD $2.75 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of August 31, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 412 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard’s U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard’s stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), MTS Next Limited (“MTS”), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. (“FTSE TMX”). All rights reserved. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “MTS®”, “FTSE TMX®” and “FTSE Russell” and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.


Recommended Stories

  • Trump taxes: Supreme Court clears Democrats to see returns

    Congressional Democrats have been chasing access to Mr Trump's financial records for three years.

  • Fantasy football rankings for Week 12: Giving thanks for Tyreek Hill and more in 2022

    It's goodbye to byes and hello to a hearty week of food and football. See all of our rankings for Week 12.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. It's no secret that Carvana is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that could force it into bankruptcy.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Gained 10% on Wednesday

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had gained 10.1% as of 3:05 p.m. ET on heavy trading volume. The jump was a welcome respite from Silvergate's plunging price trend in recent weeks, as the crypto-friendly bank was hit by fallout from the FXT crypto exchange's financial meltdown. FTX-related concerns drove Silvergate's stock 26% lower between Nov. 7 and Tuesday's closing bell.

  • 12 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. One of the main aspects of investing in dividend stocks is the sheer focus […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • The FDA Just Approved Its Most Expensive Drug Ever — Sending UniQure Stock On A Warpath

    The FDA just approved its most expensive drug ever — a hemophilia gene therapy from Carlisle and UniQure — and QURE stock popped Wednesday.

  • Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Petrobras (PBR)

    Petrobras (PBR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Reddit stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Reddit, an online platform, caught the attention of investors last year with the […]

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity

  • Carvana stock gets a boost as company insider buys big chunk of shares

    One of the C-suite executives at the Tempe-based online used-vehicle retailer bought a large chunk of company shares on the open market, typically a sign that management is confident that the share price will increase.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tesla Stock Jumps On Upgrade Amid Historic 2022 Pullback

    Analysts signal optimism about Tesla amid a yearlong pullback and concerns about Elon Musk's focus on Twitter.