Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs
(VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VCB, VGV, VRIF, VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VE, VIU, VI, VIDY, VA, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO and VCIP)
TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final June 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on July 04, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 11, 2022. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Vanguard ETF®
TSX
Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
VAB
0.057780
92203E101
CA92203E1016
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
VSB
0.046112
92203G106
CA92203G1063
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
VSC
0.060717
92203N101
CA92203N1015
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF
VLB
0.078049
92211H104
CA92211H1047
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
VCB
0.064350
92210P107
CA92210P1071
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
VGV
0.053012
92210N102
CA92210N1024
Monthly
Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio
VRIF
0.090390
92211X109
CA92211X1096
Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF
VRE
0.094340
92203B107
CA92203B1076
Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF
VDY
0.157027
92203Q104
CA92203Q1046
Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
VCE
0.320089
92203U105
CA92203U1057
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
VCN
0.292595
92205P104
CA92205P1045
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF
VE
0.490184
92206M100
CA92206M1005
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF
VIU
0.379298
92204G105
CA92204G1054
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index (CAD-hedged)
VI
0.432936
92206P103
CA92206P1036
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF
VIDY
0.560544
92206Y104
CA92206Y1043
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF
VA
0.428155
92206N108
CA92206N1087
Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio
VCNS
0.166261
92207C101
CA92207C1014
Quarterly
Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio
VBAL
0.172446
92207E107
CA92207E1079
Quarterly
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
VGRO
0.178353
92207X105
CA92207X1050
Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio
VCIP
0.154528
92208H109
CA92208H1091
Quarterly
To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca
About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $68 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard manages CAD $48 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.1 trillion (CAD $10.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.2 trillion (CAD $2.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 410 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.
Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com
Important information
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.
London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.