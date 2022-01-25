U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.29
    -0.31 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3511
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8100
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,670.88
    +533.74 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    833.61
    +13.03 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,039.72
    -91.62 (-0.34%)
     

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VBG.TO
  • VGAB.TO
  • VBU.TO

(VBU, VBG and VGAB)

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final January 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on February 2, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on February 9, 2022. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF®

TSX
Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBU

0.038337

92206G103

CA92206G1037

Monthly

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBG

0.011910

92206H101

CA92206H1010

Monthly

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VGAB

0.023919

92211F108

CA92211F1080

Monthly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $68 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $47 billion in assets (as of November 30, 2021) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.2 trillion (CAD $10.5 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.1 trillion (CAD $2.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of November 30, 2021). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 421 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.


Recommended Stories

  • Brompton Funds Declare Distributions and Update on Special Year End Distribution for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF

    TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BFIN, BFIN.U, BPRF, BPRF.U, BREA, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2022 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”): Ticker Amount Per UnitBrompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIVCdn$0.10Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETFBEPRCdn$0.07Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETFBFIN Cdn$0.08333 BFIN.UUS$0.08333Brompt

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • The Fed aims to ‘avoid volatility at all costs,’ strategist says

    Brigg Macadam Founding Partner Greg Swenson and DailyFX Chief Strategist John Kicklighter join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the Fed this week and how to invest accordingly.

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had risen 2.9% as of the market close on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson announced fourth-quarter sales of $24.8 billion. The company posted earnings per share of $1.77 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Microsoft’s Shares Rebound as Forecast Focuses on Cloud Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares rose in late trading, reversing an earlier decline, after the software giant gave a forecast that reassured investors the company’s Azure cloud-computing business still has potential to drive growth. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will N

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Earnings: GE misses on revenue, JNJ posts mixed results, IBM tops estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brad Smith discuss fourth quarter earnings for General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and IBM.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).