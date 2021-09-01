U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Vanguard Announces Senior Leadership Change

·4 min read

John Marcante, 28-year Vanguard Veteran and Head of Vanguard's Information Technology Division, to Retire

Nitin Tandon to Assume Role

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the retirement of John Marcante, chief information officer, following 28-years of dedicated service to the firm. Nitin Tandon, Vanguard's current head of Retail and Corporate Systems within the Information Technology division, will join Vanguard's Senior Staff immediately and become chief information officer, overseeing all aspects of the company's use of technology globally, when Mr. Marcante retires in November.

(PRNewsfoto/Vanguard)
(PRNewsfoto/Vanguard)

Mr. Marcante joined Vanguard in 1993 and has been a transformational leader for nearly three decades. Prior to becoming Vanguard's chief information officer in 2012, Mr. Marcante excelled in leadership positions in both Vanguard's Information Technology division and business units. Growing up in systems development, Mr. Marcante was at home leading large programs, technology operations, and development groups. His passion for Vanguard's clients and understanding of the business allowed him to be a pivotal leader of Vanguard's High Net Worth and Advice client groups.

"John is a visionary leader, who has modernized Vanguard's technology and differentiated Vanguard's business. He has also been a terrific mentor and developer of leaders over the years," said Vanguard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tim Buckley. "John led the company's complex cloud migration and transformed our Information Technology division with a keen focus on agile methodology and next-generation development. He was also one of the first senior leaders to champion a vision for delivering advice to clients to help them reach their financial goals. By envisioning and building an enterprise capability to nimbly develop global, scalable advice components, John helped lay the foundation to positively impact the lives of millions of Vanguard clients."

Nitin Tandon joined Vanguard in 2019 as a member of Mr. Marcante's senior team. Mr. Tandon currently leads Retail and Corporate Systems within the Information Technology division and previously served as Vanguard's chief technology officer. In this role, Mr. Tandon was responsible for setting Vanguard's technology vision, strategy, and adoption of emerging technologies (e.g., Cloud, Data and Analytics, AI, and Machine Learning). Over the past several years, he has led key programs for Vanguard, including the firm's enterprise technology and client-experience modernization strategy.

Mr. Tandon brings more than two decades of technology and consulting experience to Vanguard. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Partner in the Technology group within Deloitte Consulting. Most recently, he led Deloitte's Cloud Practice in Financial Services and Cloud Strategy Practice across all industries. Over Mr. Tandon's 17-year Deloitte career, he led various IT strategy, optimization, and transformation programs for many of the largest financial services institutions.

"We're eager to tap Nitin's technical vision, eye for talent, and proven delivery for this important role," said Mr. Buckley. "Nitin has made a meaningful impact on Vanguard's technology offering in a short period of time, and I'm excited to welcome him to our Senior Staff."

Leadership Biographies

John Marcante joined Vanguard in 1993 and is the chief information officer, overseeing all aspects of the company's use of technology to serve clients and manage investments. Mr. Marcante previously ran the HNW/Advice business at Vanguard and has more than 30 years of experience in the business and technology fields. Recently, he was awarded the Philadelphia CIO of the year award (2020 ORBiE Awards) and highlighted in Constellation's Business Transformation 150 (BT150 for 2020), an elite award that recognizes the top global executives leading business transformation efforts in their organizations. He was co-chair of Cradles to Crayons in Philadelphia, a non-profit organization focused on helping children in the greater Philadelphia area and is a current board advisor for LaunchCode a non-profit providing free education and job opportunities to help launch careers in technology.

Mr. Marcante holds a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University and an M.B.A. from Saint Joseph's University.

Nitin Tandon currently leads Vanguard's Retail and Corporate Systems within the Information Technology Division. He joined Vanguard in 2019 to lead the Chief Technology Office. Before joining Vanguard, Nitin was a key leader, consultant, and partner for Deloitte Consulting, leading their Financial Services Cloud practice. During his seventeen years in consulting, Nitin has delivered several large-scale technology transformation programs with global banks, asset managers, and insurance firms. He graduated in 1998 with a bachelor's in technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur, India.

About Vanguard
Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of July 31, 2021, Vanguard managed $8.1 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers 418 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

All figures as of July 31, 2021 unless stated otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanguard-announces-senior-leadership-change-301367542.html

SOURCE Vanguard

