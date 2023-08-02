Vanguard, SPDR, Global X ETFs Slip as Pinterest Drops

Pinterest Inc. shares declined today after its revenue outlook disappointed, trimming the value of social media and other ETFs holding large stakes in the image sharing company.

PINS shares dropped 4.6% to $27.65 after the company’s forecast for third-quarter sales rising in the high single digits compared with last year disappointed investors, particularly after rivals reported bullish results and outlooks. The stock has still gained 27% this year, including today’s decline.

The Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund (VO), whose $122.4 million stake in Pinterest is the largest among exchange-traded funds, slipped 1.2% in midday trading. The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL), which has the largest Pinterest allocation, at 6.8%, dropped by 2.9%. The fund with the second largest allocation, the SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB), lost 2.1%.

PINS Held in 148 US ETFs

About 38 million Pinterest shares are held in 148 U.S.-traded ETFs. VO holds 5.11 million shares. That is followed by the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN), which has 3.99 million, according to etf.com data. U.S. ETFs allocate on average less than one-half of 1% of their portfolios to Pinterest.

The best-performing exchange-traded fund that has held PINS over the past 12 months is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), which has had a return of 32%.

Most active ETFs today include the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), whose volume at midday of 117 million shares traded was matching its 65-day average, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The fund, which bets against the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, jumped 6.1% today as the Nasdaq dropped more than 2%. The fund has plummeted 68% so far this year as the Nasdaq had its best first half in 40 years.

