Vanguard's VCIT Jumps 1.1%: ETF Flows as of Feb. 7
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
527.94
47,155.62
1.12%
397.55
12,117.76
3.28%
325.14
1,923.75
16.90%
210.29
31,191.15
0.67%
199.84
19,929.48
1.00%
185.33
12,026.93
1.54%
153.26
414.52
36.97%
142.25
121,651.04
0.12%
138.06
2,485.12
5.56%
137.34
3,212.89
4.27%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,593.09
33,812.59
-4.71%
-1,414.30
243,473.47
-0.58%
-1,034.89
480,845.04
-0.22%
-787.07
58,473.55
-1.35%
-413.53
18,381.41
-2.25%
-408.78
37,026.70
-1.10%
-391.15
18,077.39
-2.16%
-320.38
3,391.80
-9.45%
-261.70
54,976.70
-0.48%
-211.06
32,538.55
-0.65%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
32.57
6,831.08
0.48%
Asset Allocation
-8.39
16,944.60
-0.05%
Commodities
-180.98
124,566.18
-0.15%
Currency
68.10
31,397.22
0.22%
International Equity
221.67
1,357,702.28
0.02%
International Fixed Income
-25.42
172,204.90
-0.01%
Inverse
-49.46
13,992.23
-0.35%
Leveraged
69.51
85,869.92
0.08%
U.S. Equity
-2,152.17
5,071,324.40
-0.04%
U.S. Fixed Income
-1,755.83
1,359,917.98
-0.13%
Total:
-3,780.41
8,240,750.80
-0.05%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.