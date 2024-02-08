Vanguard's VCIT Jumps 1.1%: ETF Flows as of Feb. 7

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Some Brazilian corporates will be forced to come up with alternative financing plans after the country restricted the issuance of certain tax-exempt local bonds that have grown increasingly popular with individual investors.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Among Hedge Funds That Got Morgan Stanley’s Block-Trading LeaksTesla Asks Which Jobs Are Critical, Stoking Layoff FearsChina Replaces Top Markets Regulator as Xi Tries to End RoutHaley Loses Nevada Primary to ‘None of These Candi