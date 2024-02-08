Advertisement
Vanguard's VCIT Jumps 1.1%: ETF Flows as of Feb. 7

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

527.94

47,155.62

1.12%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

397.55

12,117.76

3.28%

JGLO

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

325.14

1,923.75

16.90%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

210.29

31,191.15

0.67%

MDY

SPDR S&P Midcap 400 ETF Trust

199.84

19,929.48

1.00%

GSLC

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

185.33

12,026.93

1.54%

XRT

SPDR S&P Retail ETF

153.26

414.52

36.97%

VEA

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

142.25

121,651.04

0.12%

EPI

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

138.06

2,485.12

5.56%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

137.34

3,212.89

4.27%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-1,593.09

33,812.59

-4.71%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-1,414.30

243,473.47

-0.58%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,034.89

480,845.04

-0.22%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-787.07

58,473.55

-1.35%

ACWI

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

-413.53

18,381.41

-2.25%

MUB

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

-408.78

37,026.70

-1.10%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-391.15

18,077.39

-2.16%

IYR

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

-320.38

3,391.80

-9.45%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-261.70

54,976.70

-0.48%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-211.06

32,538.55

-0.65%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

32.57

6,831.08

0.48%

Asset Allocation

-8.39

16,944.60

-0.05%

Commodities

-180.98

124,566.18

-0.15%

Currency

68.10

31,397.22

0.22%

International Equity

221.67

1,357,702.28

0.02%

International Fixed Income

-25.42

172,204.90

-0.01%

Inverse

-49.46

13,992.23

-0.35%

Leveraged

69.51

85,869.92

0.08%

U.S. Equity

-2,152.17

5,071,324.40

-0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

-1,755.83

1,359,917.98

-0.13%

Total:

-3,780.41

8,240,750.80

-0.05%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

