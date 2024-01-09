Vanilla Frosty returns to Wendy's. Here's how to get a free Jr. Frosty every day in 2024

The Vanilla Frosty is available again at Wendy's.

At Wendy's, it's back to basics: The Vanilla Frosty has returned.

The Vanilla Frosty, first introduced by the fast-food chain in 2006, had been on and off the menu ever since. Originally, Wendy's only offered a chocolate Frosty when it began business in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio.

For much of 2023, the Vanilla Frosty was unavailable as Wendy's offered other seasonal Frosty flavors including Strawberry, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint. But the Vanilla Frosty is now available in four sizes: Jr. Frosty, small, medium and large ($2.39-$3.79; prices may differ depending on the locations).

Wendy's announced the Frosty's return in a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "sometimes a vanilla frosty after 8 months is enough to stop the voices."

The fast-food chain played up the idea of Vanilla Frosty being on sabbatical in a statement sent to media: "Even Frosty treats need a little Frosty time away ... Vanilla Frosty is officially BACK from vacay & on menus nationwide today! 🥳 She’s a classic, she’s a star and she’s finally BACK from her tasty travels...for a limited time. 🥄🍦"

Here's how to get free Jr. Frosty every day in 2024

If you are Frosty fanatic, you can still get in on a deal for one free Junior Frosty every day with any purchase, when you buy a Frosty Key Tag for $3 (available until Feb. 14). The purchases benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which seeks to find foster homes for children.

Purchase a Frosty Key Tag for $3 and get a free Jr. Frosty every day with any other purchase.

You can purchase the Frosty Key Tag in the restaurant (just ask for it when ordering) and in the Wendy's mobile app you can order a virtual tag or get a physical tag. You can also buy them on the foundation's website.

Available at Wendy's for a limited time: the Pretzel Baconator sandwich

If you need some sustenance beyond a Frosty, Wendy's Pretzel Baconator sandwich ($9.29), added to the menu back in November, remains available as a limited time menu option, too. The sandwich, served on pretzel buns, boasts a half-pound of ground beef, topped with American cheese and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon.

Available for a limited time at Wendy's is the Pretzel Baconator, with two beef patties, cheese and six strips of bacon on pretzel buns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy's menu adds Vanilla Frosty (again): How to get free Jr. Frosty