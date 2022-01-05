U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

VanillaSoft Gold Medal Winner for Top Video for Second Year in the Top Sales Awards

VanillaSoft
·2 min read

Company awarded medals in several categories including Top Webinar and Top Blog Post

Plano, Texas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that the company has been recognized in several categories by Top Sales Magazine in the 2021 Top Sales Awards, including a Gold Medal for the second consecutive year for Top Video.

According to Top Sales Magazine, the annual Top Sales Awards contest was created to recognize and laud those individuals and organizations who have made an exceptional contribution to the global sales space over the past twelve months.

As a leader in sales engagement technology, VanillaSoft strives to help clients and the entire sales community stay a step ahead in the market, both by providing industry-leading technology, as well as by producing award-winning content. The Gold Medal winning video production, “The Misinformation Around Real Cold Calls” features an animated conversation between VanillaSoft CRO Darryl Praill and SalesBuzz CEO Michael Pedone, where they discuss the myths and misinformation around cold calling.

VanillaSoft was also recognized with medal wins in the following categories:

“We are thrilled to be recognized once again this year by Top Sales Magazine with awards for our content in a number of different categories,” said VanillaSoft CRO Darryl Praill. “Our team takes great pride in producing high quality content that really resonates with and helps to educate sales and marketing professionals across the industry. This recognition reinforces that we’re doing it right!”

To experience more top productions from Darryl Praill and the VanillaSoft team, visit the VanillaSoft Resource Center, or check out the VanillaSoft YouTube Channel.

-##-

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

CONTACT: Nicole Baker VanillaSoft nicole.baker@vanillasoft.com


