U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.55
    -4.64 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,450.17
    -45.89 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,480.02
    -6.18 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.18
    +15.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.12 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1529
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    -0.0320 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    +0.3280 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,971.89
    -1,454.83 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.26
    -10.51 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

VanMoof teases new high-speed electric bike

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

E-bike manufacturer VanMoof recently raised a $128 million funding round. And the company is already using some of that cash to develop a brand new product — the VanMoof V. This is a new product in the VanMoof lineup, a high-speed bike.

The VanMoof V isn’t available just yet. Instead, the company teased the new bike in a live YouTube video. The company plans to release the VanMoof V by the end of 2022. It should cost approximately $3,598, €3,498 or £2,998 according to the landing pages on VanMoof’s website.

What you get for that price is an electric bike with two motors — one in the front wheel and one in the rear wheel. There are two suspension systems at the front and at the back of the vehicle to help you with uneven streets. The VanMoof V also features thick tires for increased safety.

Image Credits: VanMoof

According to the YouTube video, the bike can reach a top speed of 60 km/h (37 mph). But if you have an e-bike already, you know that there are regulations when it comes to motor assistance for bikes. In Europe, an e-bike cannot travel faster than 25 km/h (15.5 mph). In the U.S., that limitation depends on each state but is still lower than the VanMoof V top speed.

It doesn’t mean that you can’t ride faster than that. It means that the motor will stop assisting you if you reach the top speed of your jurisdiction. The company is already saying that the VanMoof V won’t help you break the law.

“When we first started imagining what the V could become, we very soon agreed it’s about a whole new approach to how we use the roads. The VanMoof V will have integrated speed settings to match your country’s regulations. However, this bike has the technology and capacity to hit speeds up to 60 kilometers per hour or 37 miles per hour. As it stands, local regulations across the world cap the top speed of this category. But in the long term, we need much bigger thinking,” VanMoof co-founder and CEO Ties Carlier said during the announcement.

“In our vision, current policy is limiting the adoption of this type of transportation. We’re calling for policies designed for people instead of cars. That’s why we will work with city governments to explore geofencing and push for modernized speed regulations,” he added.

In other words, the VanMoof V should be considered as a concept bike to share VanMoof’s vision, as well as a lobbying vehicle for policymakers around the world. The company had to share its plans in advance because you don’t need a two-wheel drive to reach 25 km/h.

Having said that, VanMoof is sending invitations to a group of VanMoof customers and crowdfunders. These invitations let you reserve a VanMoof V with a $20 reservation deposit. Reservations start today with a potential release date of late 2022.

Image Credits: VanMoof

Recommended Stories

  • Dott launches bike-sharing service in Paris

    Nearly a year after Dott originally announced plans to launch a bike-sharing service, the new offering is going live in Paris. Dott is better known for its scooter-sharing service across dozens of European cities. It is adding electric bikes to complement its service.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is a Complex Answer to a Simple Question

    More of everything you wanted in a truck. And then more than that.

  • Nigeria's palm wine tappers face uphill task

    Every morning, Wilson Ovwiroro leaves home early to paddle a wooden canoe into thick rainforest in southern Nigeria, where he taps raffia trees, making palm wine from their fermented sap.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup: First ride and impressions

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian rides in the highly anticipated Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

  • Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

    Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

  • Boeing delivers 35 airplanes in September, 787 dry spell continues

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday airplane deliveries rose to 35 in September as it benefited from an uptick in domestic travel, but its 787 program remains hobbled by structural defects. Of the 35 jetliners delivered last month, 26 were 737 MAX passenger jets and one was a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to the U.K. Royal Air Force. The closely watched monthly snapshot comes as Boeing tries to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the coronavirus pandemic, and move beyond a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

  • Here's Why Tesla Stock Rose Today

    Shares in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are moving higher Tuesday morning after reports of a record month out of its plant in Shanghai, China. Investors got word today that Tesla sold more than 56,000 vehicles from its factory in China in September, setting a new monthly record. The report, which cites data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), noted that overall passenger car sales in China dropped 17% in September compared to the prior-year period.

  • Are Ford's Chip Supplies Finally Improving?

    The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.

  • Tesla Stock Nears New Entry Point On Strong China Sales

    Tesla China sales boomed in September, with strong production focused on local deliveries. Overall China EV sales were hot. Tesla stock rose.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy? Rivian IPO Looms As It Reportedly Prioritizes Electric Vans For Amazon

    Should you buy Rivian stock after its much-hyped IPO? The EV startup has begun deliveries of the first-ever electric pickup truck.

  • We Drove Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV. The Drive Isn’t Even the Best Part.

    Barron's just drove in a new all-electric F-150 Lightning. We were impressed. The drive is great, but it's the features that really get our juices flowing.

  • Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output. The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

  • Tesla Earnings: What to Look For

    Can the company's third-quarter update live up to its recently reported record deliveries for the period?

  • Tata Motors to invest $2 billion in EVs after fundraise from TPG

    Tata Motors will invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years, a company executive said on Tuesday, after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG. Earlier, Tata Motors said TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ had agreed to invest about $1 billion to expand the company's EV business for which it would form a separate unit. TPG and ADQ would hold between 11% and 15% in the new EV entity, valuing it at about $9.1 billion, Tata said.

  • 1959 Chevy Impala Is A True Dream Car

    As the 1950s were wrapping up, the 1959 Impala was the perfect send off of the era.

  • LG will cover nearly the entire cost of GM's Chevy Bolt EV recall

    GM has reached a deal that should make LG pay nearly all the cost of the Bolt EV and EUV recall — about $1.9 billion dollars.

  • Lucid Shows Off Its Self-Driving Prowess. The Stock Isn’t Moving.

    Electric vehicle maker Lucid announced details of its "DreamDrive," which the company calls the most technically sophisticated driver assistance system out there.

  • China Auto Sales Drop as Chip Shortage Endures

    China’s car sales declined in the third quarter from a year earlier, the first such drop in more than a year, as the global chip shortage continues to hold back the world’s biggest auto market.

  • Tesla won’t “make cars in India, sell in India, and export from India” anytime soon

    Transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s request that Elon Musk stop selling Chinese-made cars in the country is unrealistic, for now.