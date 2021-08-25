U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.58
    +12.35 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.78
    +94.52 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,036.32
    +16.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.57
    +18.66 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.01
    +0.47 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    -17.40 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0510 (+3.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0900
    +0.4530 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,644.80
    +441.02 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.36
    +11.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Vannevar Labs Announces $12M Series A Funding Round

·2 min read

Vannevar Labs is a defense technology company bringing together government expertise with Silicon Valley engineering to solve some of the most important national security problems.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vannevar Labs, which provides state of the art technology to solve critical national security problems, announced today a $12M Series A funding round co-led by Costanoa Ventures and Point72 Ventures. Top defense investors including General Catalyst also participated. Vannevar Labs is advancing national defense technology by combining top software engineering talent with decades of government mission experience.

John Doyle, head of Palantir's national security business, and Greg Sands, founder of Costanoa Ventures will be joining the Vannevar board. Vannevar Labs has previously completed a $4.5 million seed round led by General Catalyst and Costanoa Ventures. The company plans to use this latest round of funding to nearly double the team and invest in new product development.

"Our mission is to get the best of American technology to the people that keep our country safe," said Brett Granberg, CEO at Vannevar Labs. "This new round of funding will allow us to significantly grow our team and develop new technology for some of the most critical national security missions of our time."

The company's first product, Decrypt, has been deployed across nearly a dozen of the most important groups in the government since launching in January of this year. Decrypt helps public servants working military and foreign policy decisions understand, target, and respond to foreign actors in ways previously not possible. Vannevar's recent success with Decrypt has driven their recent growth over the last six months, including a $40M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract with the Department of Defense.

"Vannevar's founders' commitment to their mission and technological excellence impressed us from day one," said Greg Sands, Managing Partner, Costanoa Ventures. "This team embraced the impact it could have with the brightest machine learning minds working on national security solutions. Their impressive traction in the market so far has proven the approach works."

"Talented technologists have the potential to make a tremendous impact on the national security market," said Daniel Gwak, Partner at Point72 Ventures. "We are proud to partner with Vannevar Labs and support their efforts to build a suite of products that deliver critical capabilities to men and women charged with ensuring our safety and security."

About Vannevar Labs

Vannevar Labs was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, CA. The team is made up of operators and intelligence analysts from the national security world and top performing engineers and Silicon Valley product innovators. The company uses this combined expertise to works side by side with the government to development technology for the country's most important mission problems.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vannevar-labs-announces-12m-series-a-funding-round-301362871.html

SOURCE Vannevar Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Google Searches Hit 9-Month Low, Cardano Surges

    According to data from Google Trends, the search frequency for the phrase "Bitcoin" has fallen to a 9-month low. Moreover, the long-term chart suggests that the current bull market has not even broken through the peak of the previous cycle in late 2017.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks Rally On Palo Alto Earnings Beat Amid Ransomware Attacks

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Fired From Google After Critical Work, AI Researcher Mitchell to Join Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- The former co-head of Google’s Ethical AI research group, Margaret Mitchell, who was fired in February after a controversy over a critical paper she co-authored, will join artificial intelligence startup Hugging Face to create tools that help companies make sure their algorithms are fair.Hugging Face maintains a repository where people can share and collaborate on AI models, an open-source platform that’s used by more than 5,000 organizations, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Fac

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Daily Crunch: Virgin Orbit rockets to $3.2B valuation in SPAC merger

    Virgin Orbit is raising a bunch of money in a SPAC-led combination that will at once take it public and provide it with a huge grip of cash. You are familiar with Virgin Galactic, its sister company that takes humans for a joyride. Orbit uses a similar launch technique to put more hardware in space.

  • Just Eat plans a 1,500-strong office in Sunderland

    The business said it would invest £100 million in the North East over the next half-decade.

  • Bitcoin price holds near $50,000 as hash rate improves

    Experts said the price resilience was being supported by improvements in the underlying network of bitcoin.

  • Blockchain Startup InfStones Raises $10M in Series A Funding Round

    The blockchain infrastructure platform is betting on the "proof-of-stake" model.

  • Poly Network Hacker Returns Remainder of Stolen $610M

    Poly Network announced on its Twitter account Monday that the hacker ‘Mr. White Hat’ has returned the remaining funds that he stole.

  • Walmart Opens Local Delivery Service to Other Retailers

    Its Spark Driver will open to other businesses so that the independent contractors who are out delivering Walmart goods can make additional deliveries along the way.

  • Pyth Launch to Bring Quant Firms’ Market Data to Solana

    Backed by an array of high-frequency traders, the data pipeline’s mainnet launch is imminent. But key details like governance structure remain unresolved.

  • Stop with the misleading outrage over Apple’s move to identify child sex photos

    Apple shows how tech companies can respect privacy and protect children online, and other tech companies should follow.

  • White House to tackle cyber challenges with Apple, IBM, insurance CEOs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is hosting an event on Wednesday that will bring together the largest U.S. technology companies for a discussion about cybersecurity challenges following a raft of high-profile hacking incidents earlier this year, people familiar with the event told Reuters. It comes as Congress weighs new legislation concerning data breach notification laws and cybersecurity insurance industry regulation, historically viewed as two of the most consequential policy areas within the field. The guest list includes Amazon.com Inc CEO Andy Jassy, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and IBM Chief Executive Arvind Krishna, according to two people familiar with the event.

  • Why the Cryptocurrency Avalanche Is Soaring Today

    The cryptocurrency Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 10% in the past 24 hours to $51.38 per token as of 10:30 a.m. EDT today. Earlier in the day, decentralized cryptocurrency exchange SushiSwap joined Ava Labs' (the token's developer) $180 million decentralized finance incentive program. SushiSwap is the 27th largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with a trading volume of $156.14 million in the past 24 hours.

  • OnlyFans Scraps Plan To Ban Sexually Explicit Content Amid Backlash

    The subscription site said it would "continue to provide a home for all creators" days after a planned policy change drew mass panic from sex workers.

  • Cribl raises $200M to help enterprises do more with their data

    At a time when remote work, cybersecurity attacks and increased privacy and compliance requirements threaten a company’s data, more companies are collecting and storing their observability data, but are being locked in with vendors or have difficulty accessing the data. Greylock and Redpoint Ventures co-led the round and were joined by new investor IVP, existing investors Sequoia and CRV and strategic investment from Citi Ventures and CrowdStrike. The new capital infusion gives Cribl a total of $254 million in funding since the company was started in 2017, Cribl co-founder and CEO Clint Sharp told TechCrunch.

  • Analyst Report: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

    Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

  • Phemex Announces Support For Solana [SOL]

    The prevalent narrative in the cryptocurrency world this year has revolved around the concept of decentralized finance or DeFi. Blockchain technology has ushered in possibilities of much-needed transformation in the global financial system. DeFi is taking segments of traditional finance and changing them into trustless and transparent protocols with the help of smart contracts and token. Decentralized finance [DeFi] has emerged as a transparent form of modern finance that revolutionizes the arch

  • BreachQuest emerges from stealth with $4.4M to modernize incident response

    BreachQuest, an early-stage startup with a founding team of cybersecurity experts building a modern incident response platform, has emerged from stealth with $4.4 million in seed funding. The investment was raised from Slow Ventures, Lookout founder Kevin Mahaffey, and Tinder co-founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen, who described BreachQuest as having a “disruptive vision and a world-class team.” BreachQuest is made up of former U.S. Cyber Command, National Security Agency, and Department of Defense employees that it sees as its biggest competitive advantage.

  • Who knew you could get a complete Wi-Fi mesh network system for just $70?

    Weak Wi-Fi? This easy-to-use signal expander promises to boost performance throughout your home.