Vanquish Ventures Inc. Offers Debt Relief for Medical Bills

3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Vanquish Ventures Inc. is a company that assists individuals with credit repair. The company works to remove medical debt for individuals that owe over 25k. Because health insurance is expensive and complicated, people usually choose the more affordable plans. Unfortunately, the more affordable plans have high deductibles. There are many procedures and services that are not covered under these plans. This is when medical expenses can get out of hand, and if patients can't cover the cost, they are sent to debt collections. "This is where we come in and remove it," Vanquish Ventures states. "We've removed over $10 million in medical debt in collections that people don't have to pay back."

Credit Reports and Medical Debt

Until recently, medical debt affected a person's credit report just like any other kind of debt. Now, credit reporting agencies must wait at least six months to submit medical debt. In addition, some credit bureaus modified their algorithms to identify the difference between medical debt and other kinds of debt.

Medical expenses are something that most people don't have a choice in, even if the debt will be too much to pay back. This means that listing medical debt on a credit report does not accurately represent someone's ability to take on loans and pay them back. Usually, the medical debt is related to an unforeseen event and is unavoidable. This doesn't mean that the debt goes away, though. People are greatly affected by their inability to pay these debts.

Laws Regarding Medical Bills

Vanquish Ventures Inc provides assistance to help repair existing credit issues that stop people from getting approved for home loans, car loans, credit cards, etc. The company explains that they can remove medical debt from credit reports due to broken credit laws within the hospital system. Once we make collections aware, these agencies are forced to remove the debt from the client's credit report. "A lot of people are unaware of these laws, and collection agencies take advantage of patients, forcing them to pay or garnishing their wages," the team at Vanquish Ventures explains. "We work directly with credit bureaus. Once the debt can't be proven due to inaccuracies, the debt is deleted."

Medical bills and debt are stressful and can cause a considerable amount of damage, leading to instability problems, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. The stress has been further aggravated for people that have needed to be hospitalized. Without some kind of assistance, the debt will stay on your credit report, and collections will continue trying to collect it. Vanquish Ventures works tirelessly to ensure they help as many people as they can clear their credit. The team answers as many as 800 inquiries a day from referrals.

Vanquish Ventures helps people get approved for home loans, car loans, credit cards, etc., by repairing their credit. The private company now has over 200 brokers nationwide and a solid sales team dedicated to changing people's lives. "We love what we do and the rewards it comes with," the Vanquish Ventures says. "Everything you need in life revolves around credit. Cars, homes, loans, credit cards all revolve around credit."

Referral Based Clientele

Vanquish Ventures helps anyone who needs debt relief from celebrities and athletes trying to improve their finances to anyone currently drowning in debt. It takes the weight off their shoulders and provides them with peace of mind. "First, we ask for the client's Credit Karma or Equifax info, so we can look at their credit report and look for all the negatives, and then we put a plan together and go from there," the company explains. It's that easy. "We are referral-based, so it's easy for someone to trust us when someone else that referred them has gone through the process."

For more information contact: Info@vanquish.ventures

SOURCE: Vanquish Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666857/Vanquish-Ventures-Inc-Offers-Debt-Relief-for-Medical-Bills

