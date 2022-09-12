Vanta Enters Official Partnership with Minnesota Varsity League to Provide Expert Esports Coaching & Development

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth esports platform Vanta has announced their official partnership with Wisdom Gaming as the official coaching partner for the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL). The partnership will aim to expand coaching and development opportunities available for students participating in MNVL esports programs.

Minnesota's home for high school esports, MNVL has grown its operations to over 60 high schools with around 1,200 students participating in the program state-wide. With the mission to provide students with skills and opportunities to grow both in and outside of the classroom, MNVL's partnership with Vanta's kid-safe esports platform allows teams and players to to learn from mentors and teachers who will help them continue to gain essential skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with the MNVL, one of the premier scholastic esports organizations in the United States," said Zach Fabi, co-founder of Vanta. "The group has established a reputation for developing some of the fiercest competitive teams in the scholastic space and we're looking forward to helping them enhance their league even more through use of our expert coaches."

Vanta's development program focuses not only on developing in-game skills, but also in helping players grow holistically. In addition to teaching players how to get better at the games they love, each game curriculum includes instruction on self improvement in areas such as social emotional learning, communication, decision-making, teamwork, and critical thinking.

"As we enter our fourth season, it's important for us to take inventory on how we can further and expand our capabilities to support students excel not only in competition but also with core developmental skills," said Jake Utities, Director, Minnesota Varsity League. "We're thrilled to have Vanta as a partner for our Fall 2022 season to offer additional coaching resources for students as they continue to grow as esports competitors and students."

MNVL schools and players will be able to access Vanta's services starting during the organization's fall league, which begins with preseason competition on October 3, 2022. Registration for the fall season closes on September 30, 2022.

To learn more about Vanta and their offerings, please visit https://www.vanta.gg/team-coaching .

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

About Wisdom Gaming

Wisdom Gaming is an emerging leader in esports entertainment, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming.

The company boasts a growing portfolio of esports organizations, including Torrent and the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL), that span professional, amateur, and scholastic levels of competition. Established in 2019, the company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN, where it maintains an office, gaming and esports venue, and live broadcast studio.

For more information about Wisdom Gaming, visit Wisdom.gg or follow us @wsdmgg.

