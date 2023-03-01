U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Vantage clinches 11 new awards in 2023 from ForexBrokers.com and Ultimate Fintech.

·2 min read

Vantage is recognised as the Best CFD Broker in Australia by Business Tabloid.

SYDNEY, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") clinched a total of 11 new awards in 2023, marking a positive start to the year. These awards are testament to Vantage's efforts in strengthening its platform and enhancing its client offerings over the past year.

(PRNewsfoto/Vantage)
(PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

On a global level, Vantage received the Best-in-Class award for the Metatrader and Social Copy Trading categories, awarded by renowned review platform ForexBrokers.com. This comes on the back of the introduction of social trading to Vantage's proprietary app in 2022.

The multi-asset broker also received 6 awards from EMG - Global 100, including the "Best FOREX Broker of the Year – Global", "Excellence in Customer Service – Global", "Best Leading Regulated Forex Broker of the Year – Global", and "Best Web Based Trading Platform and Mobile App – 2023".

In Australia, where Vantage has operated since 2009, the broker was recognised as the "Best CFD Broker - Australia 2022" at the Business Tabloid awards. In recent years, the group has expanded its client support team in Australia to provide a better service to its clients.

Further in the Middle East and Africa region, where Vantage has sponsored major exhibitions like iFX Dubai and AW Dubai, it has received the "Best Trading Experience – MEA" and the "Most Transparent Broker – MEA" awards, issued by Ultimate Fintech MEA.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, says "We are honoured to be recognised at these performance-based awards. Our team has worked hard to bring our business from strength to strength, which culminated in our crossing the 1 million active users milestone in 2022. These awards are dedicated to them."

"We also want to thank our clients for their continued support and encouragement, and for being our biggest motivation to keep improving."

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage.

