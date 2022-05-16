U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Vantage Drilling International Reports First Quarter Results for 2022

Vantage Drilling International
·8 min read
Vantage Drilling International
Vantage Drilling International

HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $14.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $36.0 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, Vantage had approximately $78.6 million in cash, including $16.4 million of restricted cash, compared to $90.6 million in cash, including $17.3 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2021. The Company used $8.2 million in cash from operations during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $15.4 million used during the same period of 2021.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “I am very proud that for the quarter, the Company achieved positive EBITDA1. We continue to see improving signs in the market as the recovery moves forward. Our focus remains on operating safely, efficiently and effectively for our clients.”

Mr. Toma continued, “In addition, we are making progress towards closing the previously announced sale of three of our jack-up rigs to the ADES Group, which we expect to occur in the second quarter of 2022. The sale will materially improve the liquidity profile of the Company.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision, preservation management and operating management services for third-party owned drilling units.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 440
Houston, Texas 77056
(281) 404-4700

____________________________
1 EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.


Vantage Drilling International

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

Contract drilling services

$

44,913

$

17,725

Management fees

1,103

98

Reimbursables and other

12,315

2,343

Total revenue

58,331

20,166

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs

43,933

25,357

General and administrative

6,582

5,495

Depreciation

11,295

14,125

Total operating costs and expenses

61,810

44,977

Loss from operations

(3,479

)

(24,811

)

Other (expense) income

Interest income

4

100

Interest expense and other financing charges

(8,504

)

(8,510

)

Other, net

(775

)

(614

)

Total other expense

(9,275

)

(9,024

)

Loss before income taxes

(12,754

)

(33,835

)

Income tax provision

1,438

2,162

Net loss

(14,192

)

(35,997

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

706

(13

)

Net loss attributable to shareholders

$

(14,898

)

$

(35,984

)

EBITDA (1)

$

6,335

$

(11,287

)

Loss per share

Basic and Diluted

$

(1.14

)

$

(2.74

)

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,

Basic and Diluted

13,115

13,115

(1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.

Vantage Drilling International

Supplemental Operating Data

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Operating costs and expenses

Jackups

$

8,425

$

14,149

Deepwater

14,543

7,244

Managed Rigs

7,127

Held for Sale

6,821

Operations support

2,937

2,212

Reimbursables

4,080

1,752

Total operating costs and expenses

$

43,933

$

25,357

Utilization

Jackups

60.3

%

30.7

%

Deepwater

98.8

%

49.1

%

Held for Sale

41.5

%

N/A


Vantage Drilling International

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and par value information)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

62,234

$

73,343

Restricted cash

726

1,621

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million, each period

50,732

37,527

Materials and supplies

38,143

37,580

Assets held for sale

150,465

117,117

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,772

18,309

Total current assets

317,072

285,497

Property and equipment

Property and equipment

645,622

645,622

Accumulated depreciation

(276,751

)

(266,018

)

Property and equipment, net

368,871

379,604

Operating lease ROU assets

2,049

2,450

Other assets

31,915

31,843

Total assets

$

719,907

$

699,394

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

45,836

$

31,420

Other current liabilities

42,692

31,533

Liabilities held for sale

15,985

6,720

Total current liabilities

104,513

69,673

Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $2,732 and $3,142, respectively

347,268

346,858

Other long-term liabilities

16,504

17,012

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity

Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period

13

13

Additional paid-in capital

633,810

633,847

Accumulated deficit

(384,690

)

(369,792

)

Controlling interest shareholders' equity

249,133

264,068

Noncontrolling interests

2,489

1,783

Total equity

251,622

265,851

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

719,907

$

699,394


Vantage Drilling International

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(14,192

)

$

(35,997

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

Depreciation expense

11,295

14,125

Amortization of debt financing costs

410

410

Share-based compensation expense

26

306

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

365

(150

)

Gain on disposal of assets

(1,893

)

(2,733

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables, net

(13,205

)

(430

)

Materials and supplies

(482

)

9

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

155

(1,766

)

Other assets

(16,639

)

(2,069

)

Accounts payable

23,165

(878

)

Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities

2,790

13,822

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,205

)

(15,351

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property and equipment

(6,899

)

(456

)

Net proceeds from sale of assets

3,100

Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer

13,557

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(3,799

)

13,101

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Net cash provided by financing activities

Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(12,004

)

(2,250

)

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

90,608

154,487

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period

$

78,604

$

152,237



Vantage Drilling International

Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of EBITDA

2022

2021

Net loss attributable to shareholders

$

(14,898

)

$

(35,984

)

Depreciation

11,295

14,125

Interest income

(4

)

(100

)

Interest expense and other financing costs

8,504

8,510

Income tax provision

1,438

2,162

EBITDA

$

6,335

$

(11,287

)

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/12f7a119-0c04-44aa-84e6-b71aa9257f86


