Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported net income attributable to controlling interest of approximately $48.1 million, or $3.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $29.0 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
The net income is a result of the sale of the Emerald Driller Company (“EDC”) and its three jackup rigs, the Emerald Driller, the Aquamarine Driller, and the Sapphire Driller, which closed on May 27, 2022. The Company received $170.0 million as purchase price consideration and $30.0 million in certain contract preparation expense reimbursements, and as a result, a net gain of $60.8 million was recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The gain is subject to potential adjustments contemplated by the relevant share purchase agreement, any such adjustments to be finalized by September 24, 2022.
As of June 30, 2022, Vantage had approximately $246.3 million in cash, including $18.9 million of restricted cash, compared to $90.6 million in cash, including $17.3 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2021. The Company used $32.0 million in cash from operations during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $25.6 million used during the same period of 2021.
Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “As previously announced, we are very pleased to have closed the sale of EDC to ADES Arabia and to support their operations in Qatar. The sale meaningfully improved the Company’s liquidity.”
Mr. Toma continued: “With regard to the rigs we own and manage, we continue to see a constructive environment as rig activity levels remain strong. Our focus remains on taking advantage of the recovery that is underway to secure higher dayrates and continuing to provide safe, efficient and reliable operations for our clients.”
Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Contract drilling services
$
42,744
$
31,655
$
87,657
$
49,380
Management fees
2,840
497
3,943
595
Reimbursables and other
27,654
3,449
39,969
5,792
Total revenue
73,238
35,601
131,569
55,767
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
59,405
36,056
103,338
61,413
General and administrative
6,910
4,967
13,492
10,462
Depreciation
11,087
14,161
22,382
28,286
Gain on EDC Sale
(60,781
)
—
(60,781
)
—
Total operating costs and expenses
16,621
55,184
78,431
100,161
Income (loss) from operations
56,617
(19,583
)
53,138
(44,394
)
Other (expense) income
Interest income
7
10
11
110
Interest expense and other financing charges
(8,503
)
(8,511
)
(17,007
)
(17,021
)
Other, net
(1,011
)
(179
)
(1,786
)
(793
)
Total other expense
(9,507
)
(8,680
)
(18,782
)
(17,704
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
47,110
(28,263
)
34,356
(62,098
)
Income tax (benefit) provision
(1,221
)
720
217
2,882
Net income (loss)
48,331
(28,983
)
34,139
(64,980
)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
232
(18
)
938
(31
)
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
$
48,099
$
(28,965
)
$
33,201
$
(64,949
)
EBITDA (1)
$
66,461
$
(5,583
)
$
72,796
$
(16,870
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
3.67
$
(2.21
)
$
2.53
$
(4.95
)
Diluted
$
3.61
$
(2.21
)
$
2.49
$
(4.95
)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,
Basic
13,115
13,115
13,115
13,115
Diluted
13,332
13,115
13,330
13,115
(1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.
Vantage Drilling International
Supplemental Operating Data
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating costs and expenses
Jackups
$
10,249
$
22,170
$
18,674
$
36,319
Deepwater
15,934
8,820
30,477
16,064
Managed Rigs
7
756
1
756
Held for Sale (2)
3,891
—
10,712
—
Operations support
2,930
2,317
5,867
4,529
Reimbursables
26,394
1,993
37,607
3,745
Total operating costs and expenses
$
59,405
$
36,056
$
103,338
$
61,413
Utilization
Jackups
98.8
%
39.9
%
79.6
%
35.3
%
Deepwater
99.7
%
49.7
%
99.2
%
49.4
%
Held for Sale (2)
47.0
%
N/A
62.3
%
N/A
(2) Included in the sale of EDC, which owns the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller. Each of these rigs were classified as held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheets up to the closing date, which was on May 27, 2022, during the current period and at December 31, 2021.
Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and par value information)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
227,328
$
73,343
Restricted cash
3,323
1,621
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million, each period
79,399
37,527
Materials and supplies
38,906
37,580
Assets held for sale
—
117,117
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,191
18,309
Total current assets
362,147
285,497
Property and equipment
Property and equipment
645,304
645,622
Accumulated depreciation
(287,314
)
(266,018
)
Property and equipment, net
357,990
379,604
Operating lease ROU assets
1,610
2,450
Other assets
32,549
31,843
Total assets
$
754,296
$
699,394
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
42,870
$
31,420
Other current liabilities
53,819
31,533
Liabilities held for sale
—
6,720
Total current liabilities
96,689
69,673
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $2,322 and $3,142, respectively
347,678
346,858
Other long-term liabilities
9,958
17,012
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period
13
13
Additional paid-in capital
633,828
633,847
Accumulated deficit
(336,591
)
(369,792
)
Controlling interest shareholders' equity
297,250
264,068
Noncontrolling interests
2,721
1,783
Total equity
299,971
265,851
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
754,296
$
699,394
Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
34,139
$
(64,980
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation expense
22,382
28,286
Amortization of debt financing costs
820
819
Share-based compensation expense
44
337
Deferred income tax expense
410
236
Gain on disposal of assets
(1,630
)
(2,715
)
Gain on EDC Sale
(60,781
)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables, net
(58,864
)
(6,888
)
Materials and supplies
(1,811
)
(1,481
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,918
(1,440
)
Other assets
(25,043
)
(1,821
)
Accounts payable
29,564
2,798
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities
17,696
5,905
Net cash used in operating activities
(40,156
)
(40,944
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property and equipment
(7,285
)
(2,711
)
Net proceeds from EDC Sale
200,000
—
Net proceeds from sale of assets
3,100
—
Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer
—
13,557
Net cash provided by investing activities
195,815
10,846
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net cash provided by financing activities
—
—
Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
155,659
(30,098
)
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
90,608
154,487
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period
$
246,267
$
124,389
Vantage Drilling International
Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Reconciliation of EBITDA
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
$
48,099
$
(28,965
)
$
33,201
$
(64,949
)
Depreciation
11,087
14,161
22,382
28,286
Interest income
(7
)
(10
)
(11
)
(110
)
Interest expense and other financing costs
8,503
8,511
17,007
17,021
Income tax (benefit) provision
(1,221
)
720
217
2,882
EBITDA
$
66,461
$
(5,583
)
$
72,796
$
(16,870
)