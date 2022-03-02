U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Vantage kicks off the Affiliate World Cup 2022 promotion

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, has launched Affiliate World Cup 2022 (AWC 2022), with a grand cash prize of USD$100,000.

Vantage kicks off the Affiliate World Cup 2022 promotion
Vantage kicks off the Affiliate World Cup 2022 promotion
(PRNewsfoto/Vantage)
(PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

This is Vantage's first global scale competition for its affiliates, which is inspired by the world's favourite sport - football.

The Affiliate World Cup 2022 competition runs from 2nd March to 18th December 2022, with two Qualifiers rounds held for five qualified regions, and the Grand Final.

Qualifier 1 will run from 2nd March to 31st May, while Qualifier 2 will run from 1st June to 31st August. The top 10 affiliates from each region will make it to the Grand Final round and those who ranked in the first 3 positions in their regions may also receive up to USD$8,000.

At the end of the Grand Final – which runs from 1 September to 18 December – the top affiliate will walk away with a grand prize of USD$100,000. The second and third prize winners will receive USD$20,000, and USD$10,000, respectively.

The competition concludes on 18th December 2022, the same day as the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final.

The AWC 2022 is open to both new and existing affiliates located in eligible regions. Interested affiliates can opt-in for the competition here. Terms and conditions apply.

"At Vantage, we take pride in building a trading ecosystem that is both efficient and innovative and goes beyond the needs of our savvy clientele traders. A big part of our success lies in our close relationships with our affiliates and IBs," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage.

"As it is, we're known for having some of the most generous and most flexible commissions and rebate structures in the industry, and our AWC 2022 rewards stack on top of that. We're thrilled to be the first in the industry to run a competition like this to fairly reward our affiliates for all their hard work."

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

Be empowered to trade on market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantage-kicks-off-the-affiliate-world-cup-2022-promotion-301493832.html

SOURCE Vantage

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c2362.html

