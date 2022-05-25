U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,939.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,858.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,767.50
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.10
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.46
    +1.69 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.80
    +1.32 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2509
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0420
    +0.2130 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,750.50
    +478.55 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.06
    +6.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.49
    +30.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Vantage launches swap-free gold trading for a limited time

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce it will allow swap-free gold XAUUSD trades for all clients.

Vantage launches swap-free gold trading for a limited time
Vantage launches swap-free gold trading for a limited time
(PRNewsfoto/Vantage)
(PRNewsfoto/Vantage)

From now until the end of July, gold XAUUSD trades will not be charged overnight fees.

This product feature enhancement is designed to provide greater convenience for gold XAUUSD traders pursuing both long- and short-term trading strategies, amid the current market volatility. The details of this new update can be found here.

Swap-free gold trading is open to all XAUUSD traders, across all trading accounts, regardless of trade size until 31 July 2022. It is also open to clients trading on the Vantage App.

"Our clients are always at the heart of our business decisions, and this new product enhancement is designed to benefit gold traders seeking low-cost trading options," says Marc Despallieres. the Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage.

Despallieres notes that swap-free trades are not a new feature, but are typically limited to holders of swap-free accounts. "As the greenback continues to strengthen, we want to support traders who remain bullish on gold or seek short term trading opportunities amid the volatility."

"Swap-free gold trading complements Vantage's existing offering of low spread, high liquidity, and fast execution trading, and we are confident that our traders will be able to benefit from this latest update."

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

Be empowered to trade on market opportunities when you

trade smarter @vantage.

SOURCE Vantage

Recommended Stories

  • Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation

    Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.

  • Only 12% of Americans have used crypto, mostly for investing

    About 12% of Americans used cryptocurrency last year, largely as an investment and not as a currency, according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve.

  • Nvidia stock in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses what to expect from Nvidia earnings.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Plunging Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks plunged in trading on Tuesday as the market continues to grapple with economic uncertainty. Industry giant Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 11.3% in trading today, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 10%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.8%. The news continues to be murky at best with companies warning of slowing sales in a variety of sectors, consumers experiencing inflation, and the Federal Reserve continuing to indicate that it will keep raising interest rates.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses Course on Electric-Vehicle Titan Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood also bought shares of her flagship fund's No. 3 holding and shares of a cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Despite brief periods of respite, the markets have mostly trended south in 2022, with the NASDAQ’s 28% year-to-date loss the most acute of all the main indexes. So, where to look for the next investing opportunity in such a difficult environment? One way is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. If those in the know are picking up shares of the companies they manage, it indicates they believe they might be undervalued and poised to push higher. To keep the field level, the Federal

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Why Micron, AMD, and Nvidia Stocks Retreated Today

    Two months ago, computer memory maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported its financial results for fiscal Q2 2022, and the news was incredible -- sales were up 25% year over year, and net profits more than tripled. Three weeks ago, semiconductors specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some earnings of its own, and again the news was great -- sales up 71% and profits rising 42%. Heading into earnings day, Nvidia stock is down 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET Tuesday, and investor worry is beginning to bleed over into other tech stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? 5-Star Analyst Weighs In

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Alibaba (BABA) will step up to the earnings plate and deliver F4Q22’s financials. The latest quarterly update comes against a backdrop of a contracting Chinese economy, supply chain woes and the recent zero-COVID lockdowns. Taking these factors into consideration, ahead of the print, Baird’s 5-star analyst Colin Sebastian thinks some revisions are in order on the outlook for F23. The analyst now anticipates F1Q23 (June) revenues will increase by 4% year

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Tumbling Again Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today as the e-commerce software company was one of several tech stocks to fall in sympathy with Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which warned that second-quarter results would come in below its earlier guidance and blamed a deteriorating macroeconomic environment for the downward revision. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Shopify stock was down 10.4%, while Snap had plunged 41.9% at the same time.

  • Tomorrow Could Mark The Stock Market's Worst First 100 Trading Days Since 1970

    Tomorrow could mark the worst first 100 trading days of the year for the stock market since 1970, yet there is a glimmer of hope.

  • Dow Futures Dip, Fed Releases Minutes — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Wall Street awaits the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting for a deeper look at the central bank's plans for tightening monetary policy.

  • Should I sell all my stocks and buy back in when the market is lower? Expert Michael Farr says that market timing is 'nonsense' — focus on this instead

    It's all about time in the market. Not timing the market.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plunged Today

    It must be getting increasingly difficult for investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) to hold their nerve. The hydrogen stock sank Tuesday morning and was down by 8.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. With that drop, Plug Power stock has now lost almost 30% of its value in just the month of May.

  • Tesla Resumes Plunge as Fears of Slow Production Weigh

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares struggled Tuesday as the electric-vehicle maker’s production woes in China refuse to go away, leading another analyst to slash his 12-month price target on the once high-flying stock.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap Warning“With about 13,000

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Consumer strength ‘one of the last bullish talking points’ in the stock market, strategist says

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Nordstrom's shares surge following its Q1 revenue beat, the strength of the American consumer, and Nordstrom's retail outlook.

  • What history says happens to stocks if there's a recession

    The good news for traders: A U.S. recession is almost fully priced into the stock market. The bad news: It's not 100% priced in, if history is any guide.