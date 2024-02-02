Vantage Point on job market: I got a job! No, wait, I got two!

Read the following statement carefully, read it slowly, and read it twice. Just to be sure.

Ready?

I got two jobs last month. I’m 76 years old and I displayed that fact rather openly in my cover letter and résumé. My graduation year of 1968 is right on there. I submitted my application through the companies’ on-line systems (ATS) but did some end-around networking as well. I began this process on Dec. 4, despite the impending hiring “slowdown” during the holidays. (Note the quotation marks.) I got my first offer on Jan. 22 and the second on Jan. 24. I turned them both down.

So, whassup with all of that?

Simply, in a job market as good as it’s been – frankly, it’s never been better – I got fed up with the old, tired excuses for not getting hired: age and online applications. So I set out to prove them wrong. And it didn’t take long, did it?

In fact, not only did I turn down both offers – I never intended to take them to begin with because I was out to prove a point, not get a job – but the second one came back to me a day later, asking if I would accept a package that turned out to be 15% better than what was originally offered. No, but thanks anyway.

For the record, no one loves their job more than I love mine. Just sayin’.

My tipping point

.

For the past three years, the American job market has been a bright shining star, and I did everything in my power, as an independent career coach and journalist, to instill a sense of optimism and great possibility to my clients and readers. Most got it but some, of course, just wouldn’t buy it. Oh well, said I, I can’t win ‘em all – and left it at that, Until, that is, one rather recalcitrant negativist said to me, “What do you know? You’re not in the job market. You’re in your ivory tower.”

That did it. That was my tipping point. Little did this guy know what an inspiration he would turn out to be for me, and I hope – but doubt – that he’ll read this column.

So there I was, a job candidate for the first time in 26+ years (Talking about reentering the market!) First things first, I defined clearly what my job search would be. I applied for jobs I could do, not ones I couldn’t do. As I’ve been writing this and other columns since 2003, looking for jobs as a journalist or writer made sense, but not, let’s say as tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce’s got that one locked up, along with a budding romance with…no…I wouldn’t get that one, either.

Second, I wrote my résumé – strange, as I hadn’t done one since the day, nearly 27 years ago, that I swore never to work for anyone ever again. Third, I laid out my marketing plan and job search strategies, just as I’ve always helped my clients do. Fourth, after I planned my work, I worked my plan. You know the rest.

It gets better

The returns are not all in. I’ve gotten two responses (so far) that said, “You recently applied…and we’ve reviewed your application…” No thanks, this experiment is over.

Now, then. If this exercise doesn’t prove my point about a strong job market, try this on for size: AI is now the biggest force ever to reshape not only the job market, but the nature of work, and the smart job seeker will understand the unlimited potential, given we’re all at the nascent stage of it. As a result, the early bird here – the early adopter – will catch as many worms as it wants.

So much so, that I’ve reinvented my whole coaching practice to reflect the job market as it is reshaping itself, no longer as it’s been. My six-month “Coach on Call” program, begun in October 2022, recognizes the dramatic difference between what is and what will be. If I’m urging my clients to be ready for tomorrow, then I must be, too. Serious, committed, forward-looking candidates who are unafraid of “the wilderness experience” and are willing to take the first step into that wilderness, will get it.

So, stop with the excuses. As my Bubbie used to say, “If you don’t want to do something, one excuse is as good as the next.” No excuses allowed anymore.

Eli Amdur has been providing individualized career and executive coaching, as well as corporate leadership advice since 1997. For 15 years he taught graduate leadership courses at FDU. He has been a regular writer for this and other publications since 2003. You can reach him at eli.amdur@amdurcoaching.com or 201-357-5844.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Vantage Point on job market: I got a job! No, wait, I got two!