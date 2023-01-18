U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.75
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,060.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,653.75
    +29.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.90
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    +1.44 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.20
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2360
    +0.0072 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1990
    +0.9910 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,245.10
    -21.87 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.01
    +2.15 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.71
    +1.68 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Vantage unveils Supercar Blondie as Brand Ambassador

·2 min read

Supercar Blondie partners with Vantage Markets for financial education

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage International Group Limited ("Vantage" or "Vantage Markets") is pleased to unveil Alexandra Mary Hirschi, of Supercar Blondie, as its Brand Ambassador.

Alexandra Mary Hirschi from Supercar Blondie, and Nadine Azzam, Head of MENA for Vantage, at the signing ceremony and press conference held on 18 January in Dubai.
Alexandra Mary Hirschi from Supercar Blondie, and Nadine Azzam, Head of MENA for Vantage, at the signing ceremony and press conference held on 18 January in Dubai.

This partnership marks a milestone between an online brokerage with a social media publisher, aimed to use their respective expertise to provide accessible and relevant financial education both on Vantage's platforms and on Supercar Blondie's online education channel, Xplained.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage,  says, "We are truly excited to work with Supercar Blondie once again, in a greater capacity as our brand ambassador. Her adventurous attitude, tech-savvy, and global appeal makes her a perfect fit for us to raise Vantage's brand awareness among younger and more discerning audiences. I know her unique presentation style will help demystify trading, and make it approachable and relevant for all."

The social media publisher draws over 1 billion views per month across the group, with over 85 million followers globally. As a leading voice and influence in a traditionally masculine industry, Supercar Blondie engenders Vantage's beliefs in female empowerment, alongside a shared commitment of Vantage towards innovation, and climate action, which is aligned with Vantage's partnership with NEOM McLaren Extreme E.

Alexandra Mary Hirschi says, "I am all for bringing exciting and transformative content to our audience. One of our key goals in 2023 is to empower our audience by providing accessible financial education materials. With that, I'm thrilled to partner with a market leader like Vantage to raise the bar on financial education and strengthen financial literacy for all. Vantage is a company with a big heart, and It's exciting to see the impact we can make together."

This announcement marks a strengthening of the partnership between the two organisations that was first established in 2022 when Supercar Blondie participated in the Blue Carbon initiative in Sardinia, Italy, to formally launch Vantage's corporate ESG journey, and bring awareness to climate change.

About Vantage

Vantage (Vantage International Group Limited) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage.

(PRNewsfoto/Vantage)
(PRNewsfoto/Vantage)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantage-unveils-supercar-blondie-as-brand-ambassador-301724643.html

SOURCE Vantage

Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Goldman Sachs’ Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding 12% in 2023 — Here Are 3 Stocks to Bet on It

    After 2022’s inflation-driven market meltdown, 2023’s bogey number 1 appears to be the fear of a global recession. However, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, CIO of Goldman Sachs’ wealth-management segment, does not necessarily think this is a particularly bad omen for the stock market. “We’re not arguing that today’s valuations fully discount a recession, but considering last year’s equity drawdown, we do think a significant part of any valuation reset has already occurred,” Mossavar-Rahmani opined. In

  • Best 5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for 2023

    Dividend aristocrats are companies that have paid and raised their dividends consecutively for 25 years or more. Here are 5 that look attractive for 2023.

  • Walgreens or Medical Properties: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock?

    Investing in a stock that pays a high yield can result in some great dividend income for your portfolio, but it can also be risky if the payout isn't safe. Before investing in a high-yielding stock, investors should assess whether the dividend is safe and sustainable. Two attractive dividend stocks for investors to consider today include Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Analysts spell out what new Novavax CEO John Jacobs could mean for the Gaithersburg biotech, its Covid vaccine

    As Novavax Inc. prepares for its next chapter under a new CEO, the Gaithersburg biotech faces a pivotal turning point — still with a chance to change a narrative thus far riddled with just as many setbacks as successes. Industry analysts say Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is a good product that missed its window to really capitalize on the market opportunity after launching well behind competitors — but that going forward, the company could have more shots on goal. “They still have a chance to turn this around,” said Roger Song, an analyst with New York investment banking firm Jefferies, who covers Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • If I Had $1,000 to Invest Between Alphabet (Google), Uber, and Meta Platforms Stocks, Here's How I'd Do It

    Many popular technology stocks are trading at steep discounts to their all-time highs, and that spells opportunity.

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Wall Street Is Wrong About Boeing Stock; It Could Soar in 2023

    There's still plenty of upside potential for the stock if management executes on its plans in the coming years.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q4 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.