U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,203.85
    +81.38 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,272.57
    +498.16 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,817.65
    +323.72 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.65
    +49.76 (+2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.73
    +1.23 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +0.26 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0327
    +0.0110 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    -0.0420 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0174 (+1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4030
    -2.7130 (-2.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,920.08
    +801.51 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.71
    +31.49 (+5.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

VantageScore Takes Steps to Further Support Consumers Affected By Medical Debt Collections

·3 min read

Models Will No Longer use Any Medical Collection Information in Score Calculations Regardless of Age or Amount Owed

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having already eliminated paid medical collection accounts with the introduction of VantageScore 3.0. in 2013, VantageScore has been the leader in recognizing that medical debts and collections that have been paid off are not predictive of a consumer's creditworthiness.

www.VantageScore.com (PRNewsfoto/VantageScore Solutions, LLC)
www.VantageScore.com (PRNewsfoto/VantageScore Solutions, LLC)

VantageScore Takes Steps to Further Support Consumers Affected By Medical Debt Collections.

Today, VantageScore is announcing further steps in supporting consumers affected by medical collection debt. VantageScore completed an extensive analysis of how consumer credit score models are impacted by recent changes to how medical collection accounts are reported, including changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the findings, VantageScore has made the decision that neither of its most recently introduced scoring models (VantageScore 3.0 and 4.0) will continue to use this data in the calculation of consumers' credit scores, regardless of the amount owed or the age of the collection.

VantageScore expects the adjustment to the models will be completed and operational by mid-October of this year.

As a result of this decision, VantageScore estimates consumers with this type of information in their credit files will likely see scores increase by as much as 20 points when either the VantageScore 3.0 or 4.0 models are used. Impacts to model performance are expected to be minimal for a large segment of the population, according to the analysis.

43 MILLION CONSUMERS: According to a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report released on March 1, 2022, medical collection accounts appear on 43 million credit reports and approximately 58% of bills that are in collections and on people's credit records are medical bills as of the second quarter of 2021.

FUTURE REMOVAL OF MEDICAL DEBT: By 2023, 75% of medical collections will be removed and VantageScore is taking advantage of the opportunity to reassess the predictive value of using this information in its credit scoring models.

MINIMAL PERFORMANCE IMPACT: Impact to the VantageScore models' predictive performance is expected to be minimal for a large segment of the population and both VantageScore 3.0 and 4.0 will continue to rank order effectively.

"Across our credit scoring models, medical collections accounts have minimal impact on the predictiveness of creditworthiness for a large segment of the population. As such, we are making the proactive decision to remove the information from our models entirely," said Silvio Tavares, President & CEO of VantageScore. "Our decision reflects VantageScore's continued effort to offer the most predictive scoring models and to help increase financial inclusion," he concluded.

For more information visit https://vantagescore.com/medical-debt-and-the-changes-to-vantagescore/.

About VantageScore Solutions

VantageScore Solutions develops consumer credit scoring models that combine the need for both financial inclusivity and dependable predictiveness across all scoring ranges. The company's most recent models score approximately 96 percent of all adults 18 and older – including 37 million more people than conventional models – without sacrificing safety and soundness. As a result, lenders using VantageScore can extend credit to those who have been historically marginalized, including minority and lower-to-middle income Americans. VantageScore credit scores are used by thousands of lenders, landlords, utility companies, telecom companies, and many others to determine creditworthiness. Additionally, tens of millions of consumers rely on free access to their VantageScore credit scores to monitor their own creditworthiness.

VantageScore Solutions was launched in 2006 and is owned by America's three national credit reporting companies (CRCs) – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Using a patent-protected tri-bureau methodology, VantageScore delivers time-tested, innovative and more consistent credit scoring models across all three CRCs.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantagescore-takes-steps-to-further-support-consumers-affected-by-medical-debt-collections-301603619.html

SOURCE VantageScore Solutions, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power stock is soaring today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what's moving Plug Power during Wednesday's trading session.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Health Check: How Prudently Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Use Debt?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • AppLovin proposes to buy Unity Software for $17.5 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AppLovin's proposition to acquire Unity Software.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Disney earnings: What to expect from the media giant’s Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings expectations for Disney, subscriber guidance, and the future of streaming.&nbsp;

  • Should You Buy Dutch Bros (BROS) Ahead of Earnings?

    Dutch Bros (BROS) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 125% and 20.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet

    Once an investment darling, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has fallen from grace. The continued crackdown on tech companies in China, the threat of delisting, and the worsening geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and the Chinese government make the stock seem almost uninvestable. Alibaba has been a symbol of excellence and quality.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy Now?

    Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock price tumbled 14% on Aug. 8 after the data mining firm posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 26% year over year to $473 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by about $1 million but represented its slowest quarterly growth rate since its public debut in 2020.

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.