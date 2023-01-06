U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,094.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,810.75
    -9.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.10
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.34
    +0.67 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.75
    +0.74 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    -0.0053 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2670
    +0.8750 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,792.30
    -37.89 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.81
    -2.35 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,656.42
    +22.97 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Vantiva - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

Vantiva
·1 min read
Vantiva
Vantiva

January 6, 2023

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)

Date

Number of Outstanding Shares

Number of Voting Rights

December 31, 2022

355,395,680



Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,395,680



Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 355,395,680

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

*                *
*

About Vantiva

www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some...

  • Paterson's Kennedy High School gets needed metal detectors. This is why

    Four new metal detectors were installed at John F. Kennedy High School, part of the increased security after three guns were seized there last month.

  • Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LON:AML investor three-year losses grow to 84% as the stock sheds UK£92m this past week

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ( LON:AML ) share price has gained...

  • Is Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Potentially Undervalued?

    Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ( ETR:PFV ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the XTRA gainers with a...

  • Hearing set for criminal sexual conduct case against former youth soccer coach

    Andrew Olnhausen was a youth soccer coach in Adrian before he moved to Texas. He is charged in October with 17 felonies and one misdemeanor.

  • Factbox-China to reopen borders, including with Hong Kong, after 3 years

    Passengers entering China will no longer have to quarantine or take a COVID test on arrival, the National Health Commission said. However, they must have a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departing for China. China set out a plan last month to restore its average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan 6 for both domestic and international flights, although international flights remain at a small fraction of pre-COVID levels.

  • Factbox-Details of Tesla price cuts in China, other Asian markets

    Tesla slashed prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by between 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on its website. The latest cut in China, along with a price cut in October and incentives extended to Chinese buyers over the past three months, mean a 13% to 24% reduction in Tesla's prices from September in its second-largest market after the United States, according to Reuters calculations. Tesla cut the prices of Model 3 and Model Y cars by about 10% each in Japan, the first time it had done so since 2021.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Tech stocks: It's 'still too early' to get back in, says UBS strategist

    Growth stocks led on the downside in 2022, but it's still not the time to buy them, say UBS strategists.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • 'Dogs Of The Dow' Stocks Just Paid Off; Here Are The Top 10 For 2023

    Owning the "Dogs Of The Dow" stocks paid off in 2022. And they could be even more lucrative this year.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Why a Long-Term Investor Is Sticking With Tesla and Cloud Stocks

    Dave Bujnowski, a portfolio manager for a century-old Scottish investment firm, says the key to stock market success is to patiently bet on companies exploiting significant technological or other change.

  • Wells Fargo’s prominent banking analyst sees big upside for Bank of America

    Bank of America might be an overnight success story — three decades in the making. Mayo, along with his fellow analysts Christopher Spahr and Robert Rutschow, issued a report Jan. 3 in which they project that BofA’s shares could rise more than 50% this year. BofA and other banks are benefiting from the widening margin between what they pay on deposits and what’s earned from interest on loans.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.