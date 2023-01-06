Vantiva - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
January 6, 2023
Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Vantiva Shares
Date
Number of Outstanding Shares
Number of Voting Rights
December 31, 2022
355,395,680
(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.
Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
