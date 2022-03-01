U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,210.75
    -17.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.80
    +4.30 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.79
    +1.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.40
    +7.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0880
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,097.79
    +5,346.90 (+14.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.93
    +108.20 (+12.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,837.75
    +310.93 (+1.17%)
     

Vapers Exhale from Nose More Often than Cigarette Smokers

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-cigarette vapers and hookah smokers are more than twice as likely to exhale particles through their nose compared with cigarette smokers, who favor exhaling the emissions from their mouth, a new study shows. The finding makes it plausible that the former group is at risk for inflammation and cancers of the nose, sinuses, and throat, conditions seen less often in cigarette smokers, according to the study authors.

(PRNewsfoto/NYU School of Medicine)
(PRNewsfoto/NYU School of Medicine)

Since their introduction in 2007, vaping devices have surged in popularity, with more than one in 20 American adults vaping, experts say. Past studies have suggested that these products, along with hookah waterpipes, expose the respiratory system to higher levels of nicotine, carbon monoxide, and other toxic chemicals than traditional cigarettes and cigars. However, experts say their long-term health effects remain poorly understood.

Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new investigation in 341 men and women showed that large numbers of vapers and hookah smokers exhaled through their nose (63% and 50% respectively). By contrast, only 22% of cigarette smokers did the same.

"Our findings suggest that the unique way vapers and hookah smokers use their devices may expose the nose and sinuses to far more emissions than cigarettes, which may in turn increase their risk for upper respiratory diseases," says study lead author Emma Karey, PhD, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Environmental Medicine at NYU Langone Health.

Vaping products come in a variety of enticing flavors, such as pineapple, bubblegum, and blue raspberry. As scent enhances taste, Karey notes, such flavors may account for the nose-exhaling technique. In fact, vapers and smokers even have a term for this practice, "retrohaling," which is sometimes encouraged as a means of extracting as much flavor as possible from each puff.

Experts have long known that smoking techniques for traditional tobacco products can influence which parts of the respiratory tract are at highest risk for disease. Past studies have shown, for example, that cigarette smokers, who tend to inhale more deeply, more frequently develop lung cancer. Cigar smokers, who tend to breathe more shallowly, are more likely to develop mouth and throat cancers.

However, the new study, publishing online March 1 in the journal Tobacco Use Insights, is the first to examine exhalation patterns in e-cigarette and hookah pipe users outside of a controlled laboratory setting, says Karey.

The study's authors discreetly observed 122 cigarette smokers and 123 vapers walking on the streets of New York City between March 2018 and February 2019. They also monitored 96 people smoking inside two Manhattan hookah bars. The researchers then noted whether each smoker or vaper exhaled through their nose, mouth, or both. For vapers, they also recorded whether a pod-style (such as a vape pen) or modular tank-style vaping device was used.

Among the findings, the results showed that more than 70% of those who used pod-like devices exhaled through their nose at some point during the observation period, while 50% of modular-tank style users did the same. One possible explanation for this trend, says Karey, is that the latter devices produce far more particles with each puff than the former. As a result, tank users may find their puffs simply too large to exhale through the nose alone.

"Because vaping and hookah devices are used differently than traditional cigarettes, we need to consider diseases of both the nose and lungs to evaluate their safety before judging whether one is more risky than another," says study senior author Terry Gordon, PhD, a professor in the Department of Environmental Medicine at NYU Langone.

Gordon notes that in a related study, the research team identified increased damage in the nasal passages of vapers and hookah users but not in cigarette smokers, lending credence to the concern. In fact, they found as many as 10 times the levels of inflammatory compounds released by defense cells in the noses of the former group than in the latter.

He cautions, however, that the investigators still need to determine whether this nasal damage seen in vapers is truly a result of their unique breathing pattern and not due to an unrelated issue.

Funding for the study was provided by National Institutes of Health grants P30 ES000260, R01 HL139239, and T32 ES007324.

In addition to Karey and Gordon, other NYU study investigators included Taylor Reed, BA; Maria Katsigeorgis, MA, MS; Kayla Farrell, MPH; Jade Hess, BA; Grace Gibbon, MPH; and Michael Weitzman, MD.

Media Inquiries
Shira Polan
212-404-4279
shira.polan@nyulangone.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vapers-exhale-from-nose-more-often-than-cigarette-smokers-301491339.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shippers Halts Cargo; U.S. Expels Diplomats: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against foreign sanctions walloping his country’s economy over the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkrain

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • EU to urgently link electricity grid with Ukraine's

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Energy ministers from European Union countries on Monday agreed to urgently link a European power system to Ukraine's grid, a move that would increase its independence from Russia following Moscow's invasion of the country. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns of disruption to energy supplies and increased scrutiny of European Union countries' reliance on imported fossil fuels.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies sent out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.