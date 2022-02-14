U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.50
    -34.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,395.00
    -232.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,098.00
    -142.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.40
    -10.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.89
    -0.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    +14.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.30 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +6.85 (+28.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1920
    -0.2180 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,163.96
    -368.12 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.53
    -37.42 (-3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.03
    -142.99 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

VAPING: LET'S CLEAR THE SMOKE

·2 min read

Imperial Tobacco Canada launches campaign to highlight the facts and science of vaping

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Imperial Tobacco Canada launched its Clear the Smoke Campaign with the goal of educating Canadians on the facts about vapour products and the role these products can play in reducing the risks compared to cigarettes.

Logo : Imperial Tobacco Canada (CNW Group/Imperial Tobacco Canada)
Logo : Imperial Tobacco Canada (CNW Group/Imperial Tobacco Canada)

"There is a lack of understanding out there about vapour products, especially when it comes to the positive role they can play in tobacco harm reduction," said Ralf Wittenberg, President and CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada. "I think this misunderstanding is due to the fact that the vast majority of people don't have access to accurate, credible and independent information."

The campaign highlights the latest in vapour product science. It gives readers access to information on what other countries are doing to promote and embed tobacco harm reduction as a public health strategy, with the goal of allowing people to take a more informed view when considering their stance on vaping products and other less risky alternatives to smoking*.

"We have a role to play in providing Canadians with information on our products and our industry. A significant portion of Canadians think vaping is as harmful, if not more so, than smoking," continued Mr. Wittenberg. "This campaign is to educate Canadians on the facts about vapour products by providing access to credible, factual, and independent information."

Imperial Tobacco Canada believes harm-reduction is critical when discussing smoking. Despite the considerable confusion when it comes to vaping products, how they work and their effect on health, the science is clear and growing:

  • Public Health England has said that vapour products are 95 percent less harmful than cigarettes.i

  • Cancer Research UK found that there are lower cancer rates in those who switch from cigarettes to vaping products.ii

  • The World Health Organization acknowledges that vaping increases the likelihood of quitting smoking.iii

  • Health Canada says that vaping is less harmful than smoking.iv

"Our goal is to reduce the health impact of our business. Health Canada wants to reduce smoking rates to less than five percent by 2035. Although this won't happen overnight, if successful, this campaign will help to achieve both objectives," concluded Mr. Wittenberg

www.clearthesmoke.ca

* Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive

_________________________________

i

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/phe-publishes-independent-expert-e-cigarettes-evidence-review

ii

https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/causes-of-cancer/smoking-and-cancer/is-vaping-harmful

iii

https://www.euro.who.int/__data/assets/pdf_file/0009/443673/Electronic-nicotine-and-non-nicotine-delivery-systems-brief-eng.pdf

iv

https://www.canada.ca/fr/sante-canada/services/tabagisme-et-tabac/vapotage/fumeurs.html

SOURCE Imperial Tobacco Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c5710.html

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge

    Hong Kong plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables and to hair salons to get haircuts. Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have already banned public dining after 6 p.m. Only vaccinated people will be permitted in shopping malls and supermarkets, while places of worship, hair salons and other businesses have been ordered to close.

  • Doing This One Thing Can Lead to Omicron

    Think you've been doing everything to keep yourself safe from catching the extremely contagious Omicron variant? Maybe not. In recent days, experts have emphasized that too many Americans have made one particular oversight can lead to an Omicron infection—potentially endangering those who are at risk for severe illness. If you've made it, experts advise you to change that right away. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is

  • Arkansas jail’s ivermectin experiments recall historical medical abuse of imprisoned minorities

    The exploitation reflects America’s longstanding history of abusing medically abusing vulnerable communities of colorThis story contains graphic descriptions of medical abuse A man being X-rayed in the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis. Photograph: Gado Images/Alamy In late August last year, four inmates at the Washington county detention center in north-west Arkansas contracted Covid-19. In the days that followed, the four men were relocated to a quarantine block in the prison. In the block,

  • Hong Kong "overwhelmed" as COVID infections hit record

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. Carrie Lam, the head of the administration in the Chinese ruled city, issued a grim update for residents already subjected to tight restrictions on social gatherings as health authorities reported a record 2,071 infections on Monday, with 4,500 separate preliminary positive cases. "The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city's capacity of handling," Lam said, adding patients were having to wait longer to access isolation facilities.

  • S.Korea to start giving fourth doses of COVID vaccine by month-end

    South Korea will begin giving out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month and supply millions of additional home test kits to ease shortages amid a surge in Omicron infections, authorities confirmed on Monday. The surge has pushed daily cases to records, but widespread vaccination, with first booster shots received by more than 57 percent of the population of 52 million, has helped limit deaths and serious infections. High-risk groups will be the first to get the fourth dose, in effect a second booster shot, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a COVID-19 response meeting.

  • Walmart ends mask requirement for vaccinated employees

    Fully vaccinated Walmart employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work in any Walmart or Sam's Club facilities, unless face coverings are mandated in their states or localities.Walmart announced the new guidance in a memo to staff on Friday, according to a copy of the update provided to The Hill.Employees who have not yet received the jab, however, will still be required to wear masks while in stores and offices. Additionally,...

  • ‘The only logical choice’: anti-vaxxers who changed their minds on Covid vaccines

    Nearly one-third of US parents are opposed to vaccinating their kids against Covid – so one-time vaccine skeptics are helping families find evidence-based answers ‘They may not change their mind overnight, but by taking your time, you’re ensuring that they could change their minds.’ Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters Alexis Danielsen sat down and rolled up her sleeve. When the shot went into her arm, one thought flooded her mind: “Finally!” It was May 2021, and she was receiving her first Covi

  • Here's How Long COVID is Contagious

    Many states are dropping their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but that doesn't mean the virus is no longer dangerous. The Delta and Omicron variants are still highly contagious and should be taken seriously. Here's how long COVID is contagious, and how to protect yourself and others from it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Quarantine If You Get COVID-19 COVID-19 is contag

  • It's time for a COVID-19 pandemic Plan C

    Personal choices will mark the policies and the consequences of this next phase. That may be as close to “normal” as we can get.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Real" Warning

    The COVID pandemic lurches on, as we still have more than 2,000 deaths a day, even as much of the nation is tired of the virus—and of precautions (in some cases, to their detriment.) How can you stay safe? Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said just that on MPR. Read on for 6 points that will save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Eve

  • I'm A Black Doctor. I Got Death Threats For Speaking About Racism — And It Gets Worse.

    “Before I was a doctor, I was a Black woman in America, and my white coat will not protect me.”

  • Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the previous day's record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the city's overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in coronavirus cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help the city with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities also warned food supplies into the city may be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for coronavirus, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal "as soon as possible."

  • North Carolina’s new birth control law falls far short for doctors like me

    As a doctor, I wish the NC legislature had used its new birth control law to also address healthcare access too. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Gaia, a platform to finance IVF treatments, closes $20M Series A led by Atomico

    Gaia is a startup that is effectively out to ‘de-risk’ the whole process of IVF fertility treatment, using products like personalized insurance and payment plans. It’s now closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by London’s Atomico. Previous investors were Kindred Capital, Seedcamp, and US-based Clocktower Technology Ventures.

  • Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Back Home After Experiencing Organ Failure: 'Happy to Be Alive'

    "I'm back home and ready to overcome the next part of my story," Reed told her Instagram followers on Saturday

  • Minn. EMS workers depart as demand for services grows

    Many Minnesota ambulance services are struggling to respond to emergency calls as workers leave the field in pursuit of better pay and working conditions. The exodus comes as demand for emergency medical services is increasing statewide, not only from heart attacks, strokes and car accidents but also patient transfers from hospital to hospital because of crowded conditions caused by COVID-19. ...

  • Heart Health: Higher risk for women

    It's especially important for women to keep tabs on their heart health.

  • San Juan County, Navajo Nation COVID-19 case updates for February 2022

    Find out about COVID-19 case numbers and other news about the pandemic, including vaccination clinics in San Juan County and the Navajo Nation.

  • L.A. County officials urge caution for Super Bowl gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to drop

    Los Angeles County public health authorities are urging people to celebrate the Super Bowl with caution as new coronavirus cases continue to decline.

  • COVID-19: UK monitoring hybrid delta-omicron strain called 'deltacron'

    Health officials in the United Kingdom officially began monitoring a hybrid strain of the delta and omicron coronavirus known as "deltacron" last week after it was identified in a patient in the country, according to the country's Health Security Agency.