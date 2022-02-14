VAPING: LET'S CLEAR THE SMOKE

Imperial Tobacco Canada launches campaign to highlight the facts and science of vaping

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Imperial Tobacco Canada launched its Clear the Smoke Campaign with the goal of educating Canadians on the facts about vapour products and the role these products can play in reducing the risks compared to cigarettes.

"There is a lack of understanding out there about vapour products, especially when it comes to the positive role they can play in tobacco harm reduction," said Ralf Wittenberg, President and CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada. "I think this misunderstanding is due to the fact that the vast majority of people don't have access to accurate, credible and independent information."

The campaign highlights the latest in vapour product science. It gives readers access to information on what other countries are doing to promote and embed tobacco harm reduction as a public health strategy, with the goal of allowing people to take a more informed view when considering their stance on vaping products and other less risky alternatives to smoking*.

"We have a role to play in providing Canadians with information on our products and our industry. A significant portion of Canadians think vaping is as harmful, if not more so, than smoking," continued Mr. Wittenberg. "This campaign is to educate Canadians on the facts about vapour products by providing access to credible, factual, and independent information."

Imperial Tobacco Canada believes harm-reduction is critical when discussing smoking. Despite the considerable confusion when it comes to vaping products, how they work and their effect on health, the science is clear and growing:

Public Health England has said that vapour products are 95 percent less harmful than cigarettes. i

Cancer Research UK found that there are lower cancer rates in those who switch from cigarettes to vaping products. ii

The World Health Organization acknowledges that vaping increases the likelihood of quitting smoking. iii

Health Canada says that vaping is less harmful than smoking.iv

"Our goal is to reduce the health impact of our business. Health Canada wants to reduce smoking rates to less than five percent by 2035. Although this won't happen overnight, if successful, this campaign will help to achieve both objectives," concluded Mr. Wittenberg

* Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive

_________________________________ i https://www.gov.uk/government/news/phe-publishes-independent-expert-e-cigarettes-evidence-review ii https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/causes-of-cancer/smoking-and-cancer/is-vaping-harmful iii https://www.euro.who.int/__data/assets/pdf_file/0009/443673/Electronic-nicotine-and-non-nicotine-delivery-systems-brief-eng.pdf iv https://www.canada.ca/fr/sante-canada/services/tabagisme-et-tabac/vapotage/fumeurs.html

