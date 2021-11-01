VAPORESSO Launches ZERO 2, brings new upgrades to popular ZERO kit

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

VAPORESSO ZERO 2

SHENZHEN, China , Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VAPORESSO ZERO won the hearts of vapers around the world over the past three years with its sleek and user-friendly design, mind-blowing combination of flavors, and easy-to-use features. The new ZERO 2 is upping the ante with a host of other new features packed into an equally-slim and fully-compatible new kit.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44065961-7ad5-44d8-b6d6-472f8c817936

A futuristic twist to the classic

The ZERO 2’s leading futuristic design transcends tradition in all of the right ways, putting a piece of unique beauty into the palm of users’ hands. Its radiant cosmos element design contributes to its stunning appearance.

In addition to its minimalist and accessible design, the ZERO 2 includes both a CCELL and a MESH pod to support the smooth release of flavor and enhance the vaping experience for users of all levels.

Added features and improved quality

With an expanded 3 milliliter pod capacity and an improved 800mAh battery, the ZERO 2 can hold up to 50 percent more liquid per mod than its predecessor and a battery life that’s 23% longer. The 1A Type-C battery takes just 45 minutes to reach a full charge.

The device also features VAPORESSO’S SSS anti-leaking technology, used in the company’s latest mods and tanks, to lock in e-liquid and prevent leakage. The ZERO 2’s press-to-fill system is the safest in the industry, featuring an inner spring that creates a tight seal to eliminate spilling. The mechanism automatically locks after filling, making it fully childproof. Carrying the ZERO’s spirit, the ZERO 2 includes all of the loveable qualities that made the classic model a worldwide sensation, and the ZERO 2 pods are even compatible with original ZERO kit. The upgraded kit builds on the original, with the goal of delivering users a high-quality vaping experience and inviting them to go BEYOND THE ORDINARY.

It’s always hard to improve on a classic like the ZERO, But VAPORESSO rose to the challenge in creating the one-of-a-kind ZERO 2. With ZERO 2, vapers will enjoy the best of the original product plus many amplified benefits in this truly revolutionary upgrade. The ZERO 2 is unlike anything the vaping world has ever seen before.

For more information about the VAPORESSO ZERO 2, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/vape-kits/zero-2

Contact: Kelly Brown Kelly@spider-news.com


