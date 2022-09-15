U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

VAPORESSO's New LUXE X Receives Positive Responses with Hundreds Lining up in UK and France

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned vaping brand VAPORESSO has recently launched the all-new LUXE X pod to an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers. In front of partnering stores across the UK and France, eager customers lined up in their hundreds to be the first in the door to get their hands on the new product offering. This response comes due to growing brand confidence ahead of a large-scale public advertising campaign in Britain and KoL endorsements supporting the brand's commitment to quality and innovation.

The all-new LUXE X from VAPORESSO is one of the brand's cornerstone flagship products as the first 40w pod system with non-replaceable coils. The device features SSS Leak-resistant Technology, an ultra-futuristic transparent casing, and is supported by COREX technology and an AXON chip to give stronger flavors and bigger clouds without mess.

Speaking to the launch of the LUXE X in the UK and France, VAPORESSO CMO, Thalia said, "We are excited to see that consumers are just as passionate about our new products as we are. At VAPORESSO, we have always prioritized R&D investment to ensure that our products are of the highest possible quality to give consumers an exceptional vaping experience. Moving forward, we will continue to connect with local retailers to build our brand presence and reputation within these key markets."

In the UK, VAPORESSO launched an extensive brand exposure campaign throughout London. For four weeks, 80 bus lines across Central London featured VAPORESSO advertisements. In total, the large landscape panels on double-decker buses throughout Gold Pack, Westminster, Camden, Victoria, Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Street, and Covent Garden were seen by 15 million consumers in the country's most fashionable and wealthy areas.

Following the extensive advertising campaign in the UK, hundreds turned up to wait in line outside Cloud City Vapes on August 13th between 2 - 4 PM. Similarly, the VAPORESSO flagship store in Marseille, France, saw hundreds waiting in line on August 16th. The highly-successful launch event demonstrated VAPORESSO's growing market penetration in both markets and increasing consumer demand driven by product superiority and comprehensive marketing efforts.

Extensive reviews of the LUXE X have also appeared on popular vaping media sites, who rated the LUXE X as one of the most flavorful pod vapes they've tried.  According to Just Juice, an award-winning premium e-liquids and vape juice provider, the LUXE X stands out among many other devices because the flavors come through fantastically with the new ICE range of Just Juice.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Media Contact
media@vaporesso.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/VAPORESSO)
(PRNewsfoto/VAPORESSO)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaporessos-new-luxe-x-receives-positive-responses-with-hundreds-lining-up-in-uk-and-france-301625460.html

SOURCE VAPORESSO

